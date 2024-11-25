Growth versus inflation

This refers to ‘RBI, Finance Ministry and the new trilemma’ (November 25). The article highlights the delicate balance required among growth, inflation control and financial stability in managing an economy. Rather than treating these parameters as mutually exclusive, it is crucial for the government and the RBI to recognise their interdependence and the pivotal role they play in ensuring the welfare of the common man.

Given that food and fuel constitute approximately 53 per cent of the Consumer Price Index (CPI) basket, the suggestion from certain quarters to exclude these components from retail inflation calculations appears illogical. High prices for essentials have a pronounced adverse impact on the average citizen, leading to reduced private consumption and constrained public spending.

Srinivasan Velamur

Chennai

Maharashtra election

This has reference to ‘Back in the game’ (November 25). Even the staunchest supporters of the BJP would not have expected such a landslide victory for the party and Mahayuti, more so after the recent Parliamentary elections where Mahayuti could win only 17 out of 48 seats. After the knock the BJP took in June, recent victories in Haryana and Maharashtra are a sheer revalidation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s brand. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s good governance and the State’s welfare schemes for women are among the main reasons behind this landmark win.

Bal Govind

Noida

Curb bancassurance

This refers to ‘Central Bank of India gets RBI nod to enter insurance biz’. Recently, the Finance Minister had cautioned banks on increasing cost of borrowing by foisting unwanted insurance policies on borrowers . Even poor students taking education loans are not spared. The selling of insurance policies by banks is fraught with malpractice. Insurance companies entice bank officials by offering lavish incentives such as foreign travel. In order to meet targets, quite often, premiums are met from the loan amount itself, which impinge on quality of assets. The RBI’s nod appears ill-timed as there is an urgent need for bancassurance business to be put under the scanner by the regulator.

Manohar Alembath

Kannur, Kerala

Funding climate action

Apropos ‘COP29 ends with $300 billion climate deal’ (November 25). Developing nations, including India, have rejected the funds allocated for the climate deal, although $300 billion looks huge. In view of the urgency of attending to climate issues on a war footing, fund allocation must be on real-time basis and not merely in proportion to the financing in the previous year. Although COP29 has concluded, developed nations must enhance the funds and also demand proper utilisation of the same.

Rajiv Magal

Halekere Village, Karnataka