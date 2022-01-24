Letters to the Editor

Using big data

This refers to ‘Balancing data analytics and confidentiality’ (January 24). In an era of ML (Machine Learning) and AI (Artificial intelligence), both ‘big data’ and ‘data analytics’ play a crucial role in terms of their scope and usage in various statistical concepts to unravel hidden correlations, analyse market trends, customer choices, etc. The collection of big data would involve ‘confidentiality’ issues only when client-specific information related to the ‘attributes’ which are being tested to ‘train’ the sample data for prediction are being used.

Since the focus is on ‘attributes’ not on ‘individuals’, during data collection stage, there is very little chance of ‘data confidentiality’ getting compromised. In fact, in “UCI Machine Learning Repository” there are more than 600 data sets which relate to health, real estate, finance, etc., which are successfully being used by ML and AI professionals to make informed business decisions.

While increased focus on ‘confidentiality’ issues due to its inherent risk in terms of shared ‘personal choices’ need to be avoided at all costs, sometimes one tends to feel whether it is over-emphasised at the expense of good of the nation. It is time to draw a line somewhere so that it does not serve as an impediment even when used for constructive purposes.

Srinivasan Velamur

Chennai

Pricing of farm produce

The agrarian sector has been the recipient of doles for vote-bank politics. . The country does not have holistic infrastructure for optimising agro-productivity, processing of perishables for sustained farm income, etc. Prices unrelated to demand keep distorting the farm equation. Higher procurement prices set in the 1970s eroded the distinction between procurement and support prices, as both came closer to the market price. The 1990s saw support prices overtake the procurement price, although in the 1980s the price increase was kept low to share productivity gains with consumers. As productivity growth slowed in the 1990s, rapid price increases coupled with excess buffer stock proved ineffective in smoothing prices. Double digit food inflation during 2007-11 coincided with high and rising MSP, which never really benefitted the marginal farmer. R Narayanan

Navi Mumbai

Revive realty sector

This refers to ‘Roof for all’ (January 24). Real estate revival augurs well for the economy as it has a multiplier effect due to the increase in demand for cement, steel, paints, electrical and sanitary wares, etc. Indeed, PMAY needs to get its momentum back to benefit the weaker sections of society. As of now, only about half of the homes have been built under PMAY-Rural and Urban. The government also needs to look into the issue of millions of unsold inventory in all big cities and delay in the registration of thousands of flats in NCR. Bal Govind Noida

Do realtors need help?

While the idea to provide homes for all is admirable, it is also impracticable given the fact that a significant section of the population cannot even afford two square meals a day. While realtors have suffered in the past few years from the lack of demand, they had been making merry in the past fleecing consumers by charging exorbitant amounts for their apartments. Real estate has perhaps been the single largest factor in the generation of black money, crime, corruption and clogging the entire justice delivery system.

The sector, no doubt, is a big contributor to the GDP of the nation and provides gainful employment to millions. However, instead of helping the sellers, the government would do well to concentrate on the buyers, who will create demand. Anthony Henriques Mumbai

Review housing policy

Post-Independence, though we started off with several surveys and studies and an ambitious Five Year Plan integrating best of both the worlds — capitalism and socialism — somewhere on the way our priorities got distorted. Primary needs, including food, shelter, healthcare and education, thus remain a distant dream for millions of Indians. The PMAY scheme needs a comprehensive review to integrate: environment protection; and permanent rehabilitation of people whose residences are affected by natural calamities. If funding is an issue, postponement of high-cost highway and metro projects should be considered. MG Warrier Thiruvananthapuram