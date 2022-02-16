Letters to the Editor

This refers to your editorial "Fall from grace" (February 16). Negative stories have a longer shelf life in our minds and in the media. If we think dispassionately, we will find, in the recent past, a major portion of pages and time of mainstream media gets allocated for sensational negative news and discussions.

This trend is visible in discourses and debates in legislatures across the country also.

One reason could be, it is easy to criticise. But it's not that simple. We have evolved the politics of opposition for decades now. We wait for adverse things to happen and then criticise. Prevention is always better than cure.

Across the world, people who manage institutions including courts and governments happen to be a cross-section of the society they belong to. The delay in law enforcement and breaking of laws to delay detection of crime and administration of justice encourage criminals to flourish.

The solution lies in making judiciary and supervisory and regulatory organizations more efficient and effective.

MG Warrier

Thiruvananthapuram

This is in response to your 'Fall from Grace' editorial (February 16). The government may not accept the suggestion for a larger investigation. We have to conclude that the 'Himalayan Yogi' has communicated with Chithra Ramkrishna, former CEO of NSE, by way of super natural powers without using any mobile or computer and hence any further investigation will not help!

The message from the government to all scamsters of this country is "do any financial crime and get away by paying some portion of ill gotten wealth".

Somashekhar KP

Udupi

ABG Shipyard mess

This refers to the fraud perpetuated by ABG Shipyard which has been hogging the limelight. It is quite astounding to note that frauds are perpetuated repeatedly using traditional methods like diversion/misappropriation of funds leading to unlawful gains.

All bank frauds whether involving ILFS, Yes bank etc., fall under this category. What is of greater concern is that the inability of the concerned bank managements to prevent such frauds by taking timely measures. ABG Shipyard defrauding banks to the tune of ₹22,800 crore involving 28 banks under consortium arrangement with ICICI acting as lead bank going undetected for such a long time is beyond one’s comprehension.

The fact that for loans released in 2005, the fraud could only be detected during a forensic audit conducted by EY in January 2019 shows that none of the banks involved had any internal control mechanism put in place to check misappropriation of funds.

Besides this how several audits conducted by both internal, external and RBI auditors had failed to detect this massive fraud is intriguing. In this electronic era when end use of funds could be easily tracked, how banks remained a mute spectator to a fraud of this magnitude remains a mystery.

Srinivasan Velamur

Chennai-

Popularise e-NAM

Apropos “Trading on e-NAM surges to record high” (February 16) has turned out to be a perfect response to the repeal of three farm laws. When only three States contributed to 73 per cent of total trade on this digital platform, no arithmetic is needed to extrapolate its success if the farmers across the country participate in it.

Taking a cue from this progress, States and the Centre must jointly provide logistic and storage facilities to farmers at gram panchayat levels so as to popularise the scheme in a short time. Ultimately, what matters is providing a suitable marketing platform to farmers’ produce, especially small and medium ones, who are unaware of the long-term advantages of the scheme, which is possible only by taking farmers into confidence by spreading awareness.

Rajiv Magal

Halekere Village (Karnataka)