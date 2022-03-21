Letters to the Editor

Support for infra funding

This refers to ‘Paradigm shift’ (March 21). Formation of DFIs is time tested but failed to take off. Institutions like IDBI, ICICI and IFCI were earlier formed to cater to infrastructural funding but failed due to lack of technical expertise, corruption, bureaucratic hurdles, etc. NBFCs like IL&FS, DHFL failed to establish themselves in the long run for reasons like lack of appraisal skills, management link with borrower companies, corruption, etc. In this background, the decision of the government to establish NaBFID to extend long term capital support to infrastructural projects is a new experiment and welcome move. Apart from financing long-term projects, its additional role to deepen bond and derivative markets to finance infrastructural needs will further give a fillip to infrastructural development.

As per the structure, though government support is ensured through guarantee of bonds issued by NaBFID, debt raised through debentures, loans and borrowings made from various international institutions, the inherent weakness which had led to the failure of earlier institutions due to corporate mis-governance accounting for various anomalies need to be avoided at all costs. Since the focus is on long-term funding, balance sheet management should be the cynosure of financial management to avoid asset-liability mismatch.

Srinivasan Velamur

Chennai

Covid rising again

The resurgence of Covid-19 positive cases in the countries such as South Korea, China and Hong Kong over the weeks is a cause for greater concern. No doubt, time is not yet ripe to lower our guard against the contagion. Following a substantial dip in Covid infections over the weeks, restrictions have now been lifted by the States and thus life is limping back to normal on the ground. That a considerable chunk of our population have been vaccinated and exposed to the virus in the country give us a glimmer of hope that the virus will not run riot again as it did during the debilitating second wave. However, given the unpredictability of the virus and its sheer ability to mutate to evade the immunity offered by vaccines and previous infections, there exist no room for us to lull in to a false sense of complacency.

M Jeyaram

Sholavandan, TN

Transformation on the way

This refers to the report ‘Assembly polls 2022 : Meet the MLAs elected to power’ (March 21). The analysis of credentials of the newly elected MLAs in five States is a mixed bag of positives and negatives. The literacy level, with close to 70 per cent of elected legislators with qualifications of graduation or above, is gratifying. The high net-worth of several MLAs would not have been a concern but for signals in the analysis that suggest that there is some relationship between wealth and the number of criminal cases a politician is facing.

Political parties need to introspect and think of some in-house cleansing and reorganisation of cadres. Without waiting for a legislative requirement, some self-discipline to exclude individuals facing criminal charges of serious nature can be thought of. Perhaps, each party can think of maintaining a pool of eligible candidates to contest elections considering track record, education and clean public life.

MG Warrier

Thiruvananthapuram

Wheat exports may rise

There’s likely to be an increase in demand for wheat from India soon, thanks to the deep imbalance in conflict-torn regions that account for over 40 per cent of global supply. Being the largest wheat producing State in the country, Punjab might benefit from this. And for the new APP government, it is an opportunity and challenge in more ways than one.

With around 200 lakh tonnes of wheat lying in government storage and 1,100 lakh tonnes expected from new crop in a few days, the supply-demand equation is at its best for export of wheat. Also, a steep rise in exports at healthy prices may even divert emphasis away from MSP in due course.

R Narayanan

Navi Mumbai

Laudable recognition

Apropos ‘Should we rework the Budget numbers now?’ (March 21), the geopolitical tension coupled with the fact that Russia is one of the main suppliers of oil and gas has ensured all the budgetary provisions have been rendered meaningless. Therefore, it has become imperative to rework the Budget.

Thankfully oil has slipped back to around $100 per barrel. The encouraging tax collections should give the government some comfort. However, in the matter of LIC IPO, the government has erred by trying to time the market, which is a common mistake of investors. The government at least should have known better.

With the Ukraine conflict showing no signs of resolution, some more pain is inevitable not just for India but the rest of the world too.

Anthony Henriques

Mumbai