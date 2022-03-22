Letters to the Editor

MTNL in ICU

This refers to ‘BSNL/MTNL auctions facing challenges: DoT’ (March 22). The likely folding up of MTNL is on account of various factors other than market dynamics — factors such as indifferent customer service and lack of technology upgradation in a fiercely competitive market.

As regards market dynamics, the race to the bottom in terms of tariffs is impacting various sectors. After the bleeding of the telecom companies already witnessed, we could be witnessing the decline of app-based hail-a-cab services. The condition of many cabs is pitiable since the operator-driver is unable to spend on maintenance with ridiculously low fares. Could the airline industry be next? One hopes not. These two require good fleet maintenance due to safety implications. Consumers’ demand for cheaper and cheaper services can be counter-productive.

V Vijaykumar

Pune

EPFO interest rate

This refers to ‘FM defends EPFO interest rate cut, says it’s still the highest’ (March 22). The pandemic has exposed the financial fragility of employees and there is an increased interest in financial, in particular retirement, planning. But an estimated 64 million members of the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation will be affected by the recommendation of its central board of trustees to cut the interest rate to 8.1 per cent, the lowest in four decades, from 8.5 per cent for the last fiscal.

The reduction impacts the accumulation of the retirement corpus, with high inflation bringing down the real returns further. Also, the reduction in interest rate on employee provident fund deposits underlines the need for the salaried class to start retirement planning early in the career and consider a diversified portfolio to invest their savings which may come with risk factors.

N Sadhasiva Reddy

Bengaluru

Funding start-ups

With reference to ‘Funds slow’ (March 22), the start-up eco system in India is growing steadily with incubation, acceleration and mentoring support extended by premier educational and accredited institutions, government departments, etc. The number of small entities eager to make market entry with their innovations, especially in digital and emerging technologies, is humongous.

However, they fail to secure the required funding support, due to their lack of critical knowledge about market, competition, sourcing skilled manpower and poor financial and commercial literacy in negotiating deals with the funding agencies. Also, in majority of the cases, their chances of sustainability is ruined due to their greed for unrealistic valuations

Sitaram Popuri

Bengaluru

Recharging groundwater

It refers to ‘Groundwater depletion must be arrested’ (March 22). World Water Day should not be another day for tokenism. It would be an understatement to categorise the current situation as alarming. We are just seven years away from having a situation where demand would be 200 per cent of the supply, creating a huge gulf between the two, which would not only lead to chaos all around, but economic imbalance too.

Though the Jal Jeevan Mission would certainly help in this cause, there is an urgent need to implement rainwater harvesting in each and every city of the country. And for that to happen, all RWAs, colonies and societies need to be brought on board by handholding them to show how to do it. Even small steps in that direction will fetch desired results in a few years down the line.

Bal Govind

Noida

Farm reforms

The report of the Supreme Court-appointed panel on farm laws is revealing (March 22). It has reportedly found that 85 per cent of farmer organisations favoured the reforms. Sadly, some farmers (and others) seem to have hijacked the reforms and thus denied the majority of our farmer brothers a better future.

There must be detailed analysis and public disclosures of various unfair farm practices, including alleged use of MSP for money laundering by non-farmer actors. The tax-free nature of farm income, without any limit, needs to be reviewed. It could be used to pass off Ill-gotten wealth as agricultural income by owning some agricultural land. While genuine, small farmers must be protected, such shenanigans, if any, must be investigated and exposed.

V Vijaykumar

Pune