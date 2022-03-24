Letters to the Editor

Tightrope walk for APP

The AAP would need the same and more indulgence from the Punjab electorate than it received in the recent elections. The State is heavily in debt and its annual repayment is 40 per cent more than its tax revenues of ₹41,000 crore, and yet the party has promised many doles. It could manage its finances in Delhi where debt repayment was just one-seventh of tax receipts at ₹36,000 crore and thus could administratively focus on its success story — health and education.

What worked in Delhi may not work in Punjab unless AAP is determined to demonstrate that it can be as good in running this border State as it did in electoral politics. It has a lot to learn on the job.

R Narayanan

Navi Mumbai

Common man hit

The recent hike in the retail prices of petrol/diesel and cooking gas is a serious blow to the common man. The Central Government, which garnered as much as ₹8.02-lakh crore in tax in the last three fiscals, has weaponised fuel as a revenue generator. The government is now facing the ire of the public, especially at a time when multiple crises like Covid and the Russia-Ukraine war have added fuel to fire.

While the government has little control over international crude prices, a recalibration of the tax regime on fuel could provide some respite.

Vijay Singh Adhikari

Nainital

Role of CA Institute

It is worrisome that the Parliamentary Panel has recommended an end to the monopoly of the CA Institute over the accounting profession. While there is no doubt that there is a need for increased oversight, having multiple regulatory bodies will only lead to confusion, with conflicting roles and responsibilities. The CA Institute needs to constructively engage with government authorities in bringing this issue to an amicable conclusion.

V Nandakumar

Chennai

Control inflation

After a gap of more than four-and-a-half months, the Centre has allowed oil companies to re-fix fuel prices taking into account the hike in international crude oil prices due to the Russia-Ukraine war. There may be umpteen number of financial reasons for the hike in both LPG and oil prices. But the duty of the Centre is to bring inflation under control to 4-4.5 per cent as per RBI’s expectations; inflation as at the end of February had touched 6.07 per cent. But the rate of interest on bank FDs hovers around 5.5 per cent. Ideally, it should be at least 2 per cent higher than the inflation rate.

To obviate the situation, the Centre must put more disposable income in the hands of the common man by reducing some indirect taxes on fuels. Also, the standard deduction for salaried taxpayers must be enhanced from ₹50,000 to ₹1 lakh.

S Mohan

Madurai

India Post in e-comm space

This refers to ‘Post offices must turn e-comm facilitators’ (March 24). Like the Indian Railways, Indian Post, too, has a wide network across the country. It is impossible to take on giants like Amazon in the e-commerce market. But Indian Post can surely act as a catalyst between customers and e-commerce giants like Amazon and Flipkart. If focus is on increasing the net amount received by the seller and improving the overall customer experience, then Indian Post’s massive infrastructure and human resources can be put to good use, creating a win-win situation for both buyers and sellers.

Bal Govind

Noida

Reclassify priority sector

This refers to ‘Priority sector lending needs a tweak’ (March 24). It is time the priority sector is overhauled so that it’s representation goes beyond the agriculture sector. The MSME and SME sectors engaged in research activities should be given support to ramp up their outputs. The sectoral classification for lending needs to based on business operations rather committed credit programme.

KS Raghavan

Mumbai

Micro loans

This refers to ‘Laissez faire for MFIs’ (March 24). Of course, the RBI liberalising microfinance rules is welcome, especially when institutional agricultural credit is not reaching in the required quantum, making farmers fall prey to unscrupulous private moneylenders. At the same time, MFIs must ensure that they charge moderate rates of interest and adhere to all safety norm to prevent micro loans from turning into NPAs.

Further, digitisation must be ushered in, right from the application to the sanctioning of loans stage.

NR Nagarajan

Sivakasi, TN