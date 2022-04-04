Letters to the Editor dated April 4, 2022

India protecting its interests

By not accepting any sanctions regime unilaterally, India has firmly placed its national and economic interests. Considering the fact that Russian supply of crude oil and natural gas continues uninterrupted to cater to a significant share of the EU’s requirement, India has secured its economic interests well without being bogged down by the West.

Past experiences of US sanctions had forced India to curtail Iranian oil import. The world cannot ignore the fact that India is now the sixth largest economy. By taking a neutral stand, India has managed to save itself from inflicting unnecessary costs but also have kept its doors open for diplomacy and dialogue.

Vijay Singh Adhikari

Nainital, Uttarakhand

Shiradi Ghat conundrum

Apropos ‘Shiradi Ghat stretch waiting to shape-up’ (April 3), it has become a work-in-progress since two decades with the problem escalating during the early millennium when overloaded lorries carrying iron ore started moving on this stretch at the cost of public convenience. Owing to repeated protests and road blocks by the locals, assurances were given to strengthen the road, including a tunnel road by a Japanese company. Coffee growers located in the region faced maximum inconvenience, having no other alternative. Charmadi Ghat road is not a viable substitute for Shiradi in view of its terrain. The least that the authorities can do is to reinforce the existing stretch instead of buying time on false assurances.

Rajiv Magal

Halekere Village, Karnataka

Healthy growth in exports

This refers to ‘Exports touch new peak of $418 in FY22’ (April 4). It is heartening to see that India has achieved its ambitious export target of crossing $400 billion. With this, India has achieved a key milestone in its journey towards becoming ‘aatmanirbhar’. India has achieved this milestone amid crises such as the Covid-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war.

The export of engineering goods saw a sharp jump and increased by 50 per cent as compared to last year. The volume of agricultural products exported in FY22 was the highest ever and was driven by commodities like rice (other than basmati), marine products, wheat, spices and sugar. One of the major reasons for the jump in exports is the rise in pent-up demand, which had fallen as the pandemic forced nations to remain under strict lockdown, thereby impacting global trade.

This is significant as exports are one of the fundamental drivers of growth for any economy. A robust export data is beneficial as it leads to increase in job opportunities, enhances foreign currency reserves, boosts manufacturing and also increases government’s revenue collection.

N Sadhasiva Reddy

Bengaluru

Pakistan in a crisis

The move by Imran Khan to disband the National Assembly will be keenly watched. Despite all odds stacked against him, his eleventh hour masterstroke had taken wind out of the Opposition’s sails. In no uncertain terms, Pakistan is in the throes of a political and economical crisis, which is its own making. The country has pulled out all stops to meddle in India’s affair, despite its own house falling like a pack of cards.

China, it’s all-weather friend may be nonplussed with the turn of events, however it is conditioned to take such turmoil and turbulence in its stride and continue to prod it to wage a proxy war against India. Pakistan Prime Minister’s allegation that the US is its nemesis is a ploy to score brownie points with Russia and keep it in good humour.

Deepak Singhal

Noida

Electric scooter fires

Apropos ‘Spooked start-ups rush to douse buyer anxieties’ (April 3), the probe ordered by the authorities is timely and much-needed. Apparently, the so-called ‘start-ups’ are merely looking to make big bucks quickly. The players seem only interested in valuation of their companies. If people in spare-parts business start to assemble electric two-wheelers, as reported, there is a definite need for regulation.

One hopes the probe will help put the house in order and that buyers will choose products wisely considering their own safety.

V Vijaykumar

Pune

War effect on economy

This refers to ‘Perfect storm’ (April 4). While the Russia-Ukraine war has undoubtedly had its economic impact on India, it would be unwise to put all the blame for our sputtering economy at the doors of the conflict. In a benign environment, the rising tide of economic prosperity in the world lifts all nations, and governments take credit. The conflict has, however, been a boon to farm exports. It will help farmers get a better price for their produce and reduce government spending on procuring foodgrains at MSP.

Anthony Henriques

Mumbai

Indo-Australian pact

The economic cooperation and trade agreement signed between India and Australia will enable the two countries to fully leverage the existing opportunities, besides facilitating the exchange of students, professionals and tourists. The relationship between the two countries has been smooth thus far. Under the present circumstances, maintaining cordial relationships in a war-prone world is of utmost importance. Already India’s neighbours, both Pakistan and Sri Lanka, are in trouble. It is time to have better relationships and trade connections with likeminded countries.

Gundu K Maniam

Mumbai