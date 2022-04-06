Letters to the Editor

Oil price hikes are hurting

This refers to ‘High oil prices and their domino effects’ (April 6). The 13th fuel price hike effected in 15 days along with rising cooking gas prices show the total insensitivity of the government to the issues faced by the common man. The government seems to justify the hike by making a comparison with prevailing prices in advanced economies like Germany, France, Canada, etc., which is inappropriate due to inherent benefits the public enjoy in these countries.

While attributing the rise to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, it is not clear why the government refuses to revisit the taxation policies adopted by the Centre and State governments. On an average Central taxes (excise and Customs) and State tax (VAT) constitute more than 50 per cent of the price. Added to this is the commission charged by OMCs.

Also, the government seems to be against bringing petrol and diesel under GST. The government is also against issuing oil bonds to OMCs, leading to subsidising the prices of petrol and diesel to keep prices under control. The inflationary impact oil price hikes have on the prices of other food and non-food items will make the life of the common man miserable. Hence it is time for the government to take appropriate action to bring down the prices either through tax rationalisation, issuance of oil bonds, or bringing them under GST.

Srinivasan Velamur

Chennai

Sri Lanka’s leaders must relent

With popular protests against Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajpakse and his clan gathering steam over their glaring economic mismanagement and failure to stem the resultant economic turmoil that the country finds itself in now, prudence suggest the president steps down from office. The Opposition had already firmly rejected the call for a multi-party Cabinet to tide over the mounting economic crisis. Rather than make attempts to cling on to power, both the president and the prime minister need to acknowledge the growing public resentment against them and create a conducive environment for the country to move forward.

M Jeyaram

Sholavandan, TN

Focus of RBI’s policy

In its April meet, the RBI is likely to stress concerns on inflation. The WPI is projected at 12-13 per cent and CPI at 6.2-6.3 per cent in the medium term as both fuel and food prices tend to be inflexible. The RBI needs to return to a normal monetary and liquidity regime. With Covid on the decline, the growth momentum is likely to remain positive and the RBI needs to prop up the trajectory. The unorganised economy has been badly affected and will require extended support. And liquidity will come into focus yet again once credit growth picks up.

R Narayanan

Navi Mumbai

Encourage women entrepreneurs

Apropos ‘Funding women-led MSMEs’ (April 6), it is not surprising to learn that these MSMEs are facing capital constraint not because of the lack of collateral but due to the age-old mindset of lenders, who still believe that women entrepreneurs may not be smart enough to grow their companies. It is not right to assume that if a lady has been a homemaker, she cannot turn out to be a successful entrepreneur. Rather, women are known for their multitasking abilities. This gender discrimination must end now as it will not only help these women grow their businesses but can also create employment for the women workforce.

Bal Govind

Noida

US pressuring India

It is intriguing to learn that the US is trying to influence India’s foreign/defence policies by imposing its own whims and choices. What else could explain the fact that the US not only wants India to completely cut off dependence on Russia for its crude oil needs but has also urged India not to purchase the S-400 or any other defence hardware from it.

These dos and dont’s came less than a week before Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar are scheduled to meet their US counterparts in Washington. The US may try to push India into buying its own crude oil and defence equipment, of course at a much higher price than the Russian offer. The two senior ministers must resort to some plain-speak and make India’s interests clear.

Kumar Gupt

Panchkula, Haryana