Letters to the Editor

Booster dose

With reference to ‘Booster dose drive for all adults kicks off’, the precautionary, or the booster, dose for all above 18 years of age is a welcome move but there are a few logistical challenges to be overcome. It is good that both Serum Institute of India and Biotech have agreed to compensate hospitals for the price difference.

Since we have seen a new virus breakout in China and one case with XE variant in Mumbai, it is imperative that we all get this precautionary dose as early as possible to safeguard ourselves to an extent. We should not drop our guard despite some cities withdrawing their order of wearing masks compulsorily.

We are still not out of danger completely. Apart from this booster dose, we should get our children above 12 years of age to also get vaccinated at the earliest because they are the ones who are at the risk as schools have reopened.

Bal Govind

Noida

Pakistan imbroglio

Yet another Prime Minister of Pakistan has had to go before completing a full term. In most earlier instances, the army had stepped in. With political equations haywire and an opposition shared by two traditional rivals, the Sharifs and Bhuttos, the military was well placed to take over after the Imran Khan imbroglio. The state of the economy and a spectre of a long period of high inflation have clearly deterred the army.

Shehbaz Sharif is now expected to lead an economically troubled nation alongside a visceral opponent, the Bhuttos, who will be shortly fighting elections against him. In normal times a quaint scenario but in tough economic environs, non-performance sets up a blame game between the two, with national elections at the corner. And Nawaz Sharif, eager to reclaim his erstwhile glory, may even invite discord within this fragile coalition. The army is ever ready to step in.

R Narayanan

Navi Mumbai

Online games confusion

‘Banning online games will hamper untapped potential of the industry’ (April 10) again raises a much debated topic. The definitions of ‘game of skill’ and ‘game of chance’ are not so clear actually. While it is claimed that the card games quoted are actually ‘skill-based’ games, in reality the outcome largely depends on the cards dealt to a player which is therefore sought to be made random. So there seems to be an element of chance too.

So why must there be monetary stakes to winning and losing? Why can a player not just accumulate points as in some online chess games, and players could challenge each other to accumulate more points.

The subject does not seem so simple after all.

V Vijaykumar

Pune

Move with caution

This government seems determined to push people into high-risk equity markets. Bank deposits have traditionally been regarded as a safe haven for those with no risk appetite.

But now the returns are in negative territory causing erosion of the capital. Senior citizens are finding it impossible to survive on the returns given by bank deposits. Salaried employees who have paid all taxes faithfully but now have to bear the brunt of high inflation; especially in health costs.

Uday Kotak suggested an interest rate hike of 1 per cent to achieve a neutral return. It is hard to see the government doing it as corporates are likely to take a strong stand against it as it would increase their borrowing costs.

Anthony Henriques

Mumbai