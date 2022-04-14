Letters to the Editor

Retail investor risks

This refers to the Editorial ‘Substitution risks’. As the adage goes ‘Fools rush in where angels fear to tread’. The current trend in bourses aptly fits the above aphorism. But the highly volatile and unpredictable equity market has historically proven disastrous for retail investors.

It is not only millennials who are trying their luck but senior citizens and conservative investors who are getting in effect negative returns on debt instruments are getting attracted to equity markets. It is the duty of the government to keep a tradeoff between all asset classes.

This can be accomplished by raising the interests rates on small savings which is the lifeline for elderly people in a country bereft on any social and welfare schemes. Lastly SEBI is duty bound to do more due diligence on the valuations of startups and companies of dubious distinction.

Deepak Singhal

Noida

Taming inflation

As per the media reports, Union Minister Piyush Goyal has blamed the global situation, including high oil prices, the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the pandemic, for the price rise in the country but what truly prevents the Centre from bringing various petro-products under the GST regime remains shrouded in mystery.

Since the extant price level could always be attributed to the recent hike in the retail prices of both petrol and diesel (via the usual Oil Marketing Companies route), the government is always expected to announce some reasonable cut in the Central Excise Duty thereon and thus come to immediate rescue of common people. March’s retail inflation rate stood at 6.75 per cent, surpassing RBI's targetted 4-6 per cent band. The government should act before it gets too late.

Kumar Gupt

New Delhi

Water woes

This is with reference to the article ‘Stop over-exploitation of groundwater’ (April 14). The depletion of ground water world over is causing concern and despite advice from experts no concrete measures have emerged so far. The over dependence on ground water for drinking, agricultural needs and industrial needs has made ground water a scarce commodity.

It is observed that ground water exploitation is higher in India and it is more than double that of US. The sea water intrusion in coastal districts cause irreversible damage to the quality of ground water. In addition to imposing a cost to curb the over-exploitation, both Central and State governments must take continuous steps to store rain water in all possible ways to increase recharge.

Rain water harvesting system must be made mandatory in every household, particularly in big cities where the ground water levels have been declining alarmingly. Let us ensure enough water for our future generations.

TSN Rao

Hyderabad

Funding challenges

With reference to the article ‘Online lending-liquidity lifeline for MSMEs’ (April 14), we have more than 6 crore MSMEs in India, which play a crucial role in the economy, both in terms of growth and employment opportunities.

But we also know that most of the MSMEs in the unorganised sector do not have the collateral to offer for availing a loan from a traditional lender, and that becomes their biggest hurdle for them. Online lending platforms have a huge role to play in filling this void by way of cash flow based lending rather than the earlier balance sheet lending.

The RBI has to grapple with the ever changing dynamics of the digital lending space. But in today's world, these are the lenders who can provide fuel for growth for these unorganised MSMEs and that should be the top most priority.

Bal Govind

Noida