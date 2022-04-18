Letters to the Editor

Benefits of SDF

This refers to ‘Standing deposit facility, a policy milestone’ (April.18). It is good to see RBI experimenting with various monetary tools at its command to control inflation and the usage of SDF, which was mooted in 2014 in the Urjit Patel Monetary Policy committee report, is the latest one. In the process the RBI had ensured that it does not go out of government securities to withdraw excess liquidity as part of MSS (Market Stabilisation Scheme) and/or perform OMO (Open Market Operation) to regulate long and short term interest rates based on money supply.

But the twin benefits offered by SDF in terms of the deposits being used as SLR/not reckoned for CRR and the higher rate of return offered by SDF at 3.75 per cent will act as a double whammy for banks. When flush with liquidity, risk averse banks may go for this product to safely deploy excess funds under SDF instead of using them to augment their credit portfolio. To avoid such a situation, it is suggested that an upper limit be fixed by the RBI so that banks do not use it as a source predominantly for profit generation.

Srinivasan Velamur

Chennai

Marriage of convenience

Notwithstanding the AAP having taken to social media to hit out at the BJP, questioning its double standards for criticising Mann over his meeting with Dheshi, an alleged endorser of pro-separatists and anti-India views, it goes without saying that ‘no two wrongs can ever do one right’. Notably, AAP also thought it wise to release the pictures of the former Union Minister Vijay Sampla and BJP ally and Punjab Lok Congress chief Capt Amarinder Singh meeting Dhesi, even as two BJP Ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and Som Prakash had earlier met him too. Reasonably speaking, it all seems to be a ‘marriage of convenience’ only

Kumar Gupt

Panchkula (Haryana)

Bridging the gender gap

It refers to ‘Scale up women co-op banks to bridge the gender gap’ (April 18). If we really want to serve women entrepreneurs in rural areas then there are certain things which we will have to do differently besides bridging the gap in mobile and net penetration for women. These cooperative sahkari banks specialise in understanding the credit needs of women-led enterprises that may not have a big credit appetite.

So larger public sector banks need to develop that skill amongst its relationship managers. And banks will have to change the old mindset that men borrowers will perform better than businesses run by women. The way forward is shift focus from collateral-based lending to cash-flow based lending. If these women do not have land titles in their names, it’s not their fault and hence cannot be penalised for that.

Bal Govind

Noida

Covid cases rising

The mild spike in Covid positive cases in the national capital and a few northern parts of the country in recent weeks, probably driven by the highly transmissible XE variant, is a cause for concern though there is no need to press the panic button. Following a considerable dip in daily Covid positive cases, States across the country have lifted restrictions imposed earlier to curb the spread of contagion.

Moreover, the adherence to Covid health protocols, including the wearing of masks, have now been made voluntary. Given the surge in Covid in countries like China, which clearly suggest the pandemic is far from over, time is not yet fully ripe for us to lower our guard. Unless vaccine inequity, especially among those living in poor nations, is addressed with a seriousness it truly deserves, the mutant ability of coronavirus will hardly be blunted.

M Jeyaram

Sholavandan, TN

Linking rouble to gold

Riding on the hubris of dollar’s eminence the US has been imposing economic sanctions on nations of its choosing. This time, ill-advisedly, it went on a outsized monetary onslaught on Russia over the Ukraine stand off. Put under duress, Putin has dramatically directed Russia’s central bank to buy gold from banks, from March 28 and June 30 at a fixed rate of 5,000 roubles per gram, effectively linking the rouble to gold . As natural gas and commodities get to be paid in roubles in the international trading system, a rouble-gold trade settlement is set in motion. As Russian gold reserves go up, the balance sheet of its central bank gets stronger.

The US has 3.5 times the gold reserves of Russia, but the resultant makeshift and hybrid gold standard trading, even of short and of uncertain tenure, is an unfamiliar tectonic shift to global monetary order. Amidst high inflation, economies would be scared to add needless monetary chaos into the mix. And again, oil and gas are today hot fuels and OPEC may not oblige mitigating the problems of others. Leveraging energy, Putin seems to have laid out a minefield to force the West for a quick Ukraine settlement.

R Narayanan

Navi Mumbai

Poverty estimates

The World Bank report of Indian having halved its extreme poverty population is heartening news. However since the period of the report is up to 2019, the lockdown effect will have not been calculated. It would not be surprising to find that the lockdown has pushed back a significant number of Indians back into extreme poverty.

Anthony Henriques

Mumbai

Monsoon preparation

Apropos ‘Monsoon trailer’ (April 18), the IMD’s forecast of a fourth consecutive normal South-West monsoon for 2022 is cheerful news to both agriculturists and the water managers. The previous three successful normal monsoons have helped the agricultural economy flourish. The recent efforts of the government in making arrangements to export wheat to African and other smaller countries of the EU are evidence of the bountiful harvest and buffer stocks.

However, farmers also suffer every monsoon due to floods, washing away of the standing crops, and water stagnation in the fields. As part of pre-monsoon measures , the water managers across the States need to ensure that proper systems are in place for channelling flood water from agricultural lands to nearby canals and other waterways.

RV Baskaran

Chennai