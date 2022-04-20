Letters to the Editor

Tighter norms for nidhis

This has reference to ‘Panel recommends tighter regulation of nidhis’ (April 20). Amending the nidhi rules is indeed a welcome move by the Government. Nidhis have played a pivotal role in the financial services sector by providing a helping hand to the middle and lower income groups. Now that the government is planning to introduce higher due diligence in the sector, it will give greater credibility to the nidhi sector, especially for those companies which are functioning in a proper manner.

As per a report by the Company Law Committee, there are nearly 10,000 nidhi companies in the country now. All the ambiguities persisting in the existing rules are to be addressed and proper guidance is to be provided to the nidhi sector to function at its best. Therefore, there should be a well drafted regulatory framework for this sector and, at the same, it should promote ease of doing business.

Aparna Madhusudan

Kochi

Reining in online gaming

Online fantasy games are nothing but gambling by another name and it is unfortunate that there are many top cricket and movie stars appearing in their advertisements. It is time for the social influencers to show some kind of responsibility towards their huge fan bases.

Technology has made it hard to control and impossible to eradicate all kind of online games and gaming. They only go deeper underground if attempts are made to regulate them. All stakeholders must be consulted before framing any laws. It would be a good idea to include some diehard gambling addicts, too, in the consultative committee.

Anthony Henriques

Mumbai

Tackling poverty

We have come a long way from importing grains in the 1960s from the US under PL 480, to now spare substantially to other nations at a time of global conflict. The World Bank now reports that poverty level in rural and urban areas of India declined during the 2011-2019 period. The pandemic had pushed many nations from poverty to hunger but our ample stocks of grain gave succour.

Poverty is but a relative measure of social equity, within or without national boundaries. Traditional measurement of wealth as GDP is proving a blunt tool, as pursuit of selective growth does not ameliorate the collective pain of many. Persisting poverty is now pushing economists to explore inclusiveness and social equity vis-a-vis growth.

With access to Big Data came superior analysis and interpretation of every element of an economy. Nobel winner Prof Deaton analysed the cause and spread of poverty, laureates Banerjee and Dufflo defined the real needs of the poor and Card & Imbens statistically established that the growth of a few would be leveraged by the increased sufficiency of the many. Newer insights to social onus vis-a-vis growth, will keep emerging.

R Narayanan

Navi Mumbai

Funding road projects

This refers to ‘Road sector needs a dedicated NBFC: Nitin Gadkari’ (April 20). We all know that road projects are long gestation projects and for traditional banks to lend to such projects is not a viable proposition due to huge asset-liability mismatch. That is why funding these projects through bonds is a better and more viable option, but unfortunately we do not have an established bond market like equity.

So having a dedicated NBFC may do the trick by bridging the gap. More so when the biggest lacuna in road projects, land acquisition, has been addressed. The NBFC should not find much of an issue funding road projects where 80 per cent land is already acquired. Timely completion of projects would also improve their chances of timely repayment of their debt.

Bal Govind

Noida

Rajpaksas must step down

Rather than usher in measures to alleviate the mounting sufferings of its people who have been reeling under the crippling impact of country’s cataclysmic economic crisis, Rajpaksas have been unleashing force to quell justifiable public resentment on the ground. Attempts to stifle peaceful protests by force will only exacerbate the tensions and make the situation more volatile.

With people standing united by transcending their religious and ethnic divides and firm in their conviction to oust Rajpaksas from the saddle of power, prudence suggest Rajpkasas to put in their papers and let the country move forward in the direction of resolving its worsening economic crisis in a pragmatic manner.

M Jeyaram

Sholavandan, TN

Plough back dairy money

This refers to ‘Co-op dairy model sets an example of decentralised rural economy’ (April 20). Although the sector has made several small farmers self-sustainable financially, yet a lot more needs to be done. Though much of the ₹8.5-lakh crore worth of milk produced annually is from rural areas, what percentage is ploughed back to develop rural infrastructure?. Milk federations that link milk procurement prices to unsold inventory of skimmed milk powder (SKM) must find ways to market the products efficiently instead of holding gullible milk producers to ransom.

Rajiv Magal

Halekere Village, Karnataka

Tax collections

This refers to ‘In a new orbit’ (April 20). The reasons for robust tax collections are the smart recovery from the third wave and the paralysing effects of lockdown. The leakages in GST collections have been plugged through the e-invoice mechanism and corporate tax collections are robust, thanks to the revival in demand.

But the geopolitical headwinds caused by the Russia-Ukraine war could hamper the sustainability of the tax collections.

NR Nagarajan

Sivakasi, TN