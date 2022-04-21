Letters to the Editor

Inflation concerns

This refers to a recent statement issued by the Finance Minister on the country not breaching inflation target ‘so badly’. Rather than looking at the inflation target in isolation, it will be apt to look at the impact CPI and WPI inflation, which are ruling at around 7 per cent and 14.6 per cent, respectively, are having on essential items consumed by the common man. Prices of Food and edible oil have skyrocketed. Petrol and diesel prices have moved up steeply with the government being a mute spectator, attributing the rise to the Russia-Ukraine war without taking any concrete steps to bring them under control.

Commodity prices have shot up, including the prices of all building materials. No doubt increased allotment by the government in Budget 2022-23 in terms of increase in capex, aimed at boosting infrastructure spending, will propel long term investment. But real generosity towards the future lies in giving all to the present. Also, the economic structure of developed and developing countries are unique in its own way. India being a developing country was hit hard by financial and economic crisis due to Covid and now on account of the Russia-Ukraine war. Hence the government should aim at alleviating the sufferings of the economically and socially disadvantaged who constitute a major chunk of the Indian population.

Srinivasan Velamur

Chennai

GST regime

This is with reference to ‘GST requires administrative reforms’ (April 21). It appears that the existing institutional and organisational structure with multiple departments (one at the Union and one in each of the States) would be preserved for collection of what is essentially a single tax (though with two components). This would severely corrode most of the expected benefits of a national GST as well as put a heavy load on taxpayers. The need of the hour is to move towards a harmonised, modern and professionally managed national revenue agency for GST with a proper safeguard mechanism for preserving the fiscal federal nature of India and its States.

P Sundara Pandian

Virudhunagar, TN

Measuring happiness

This refers to “People happiest in Himachal and Punjab, saddest in UP, says survey” (April 21). It is debatable whether the factors used in the survey to gauge happiness are appropriate. The factors see happiness as hedonia — that is, people derive enjoyment from physical facilities like possessing a high-end car or watching a good movie. But in this, the contented life is completely ignored, which is the basis of eudaimonia where happiness does not depend on being rich alone.

Also, the perception of an existing phenomenon may alter the reality. For example, corruption is much higher in States like UP and Bihar than in Tamil Nadu, so much so that people have accepted it as way of life and don’t see it as a threat to happiness.

YG Chouksey

Pune

Eviction drive

The reckless and ruthless demolition of properties of the so-called rioters of a minority community is unbecoming of the government of the day. The abrogation of the powers of judiciary is disgusting. The government’s line of defence is that it is an anti-encroachment drive, but how come so far it was in hibernation and one fine day it dawned upon it to come down heavily on encroachers. The apex court’s intervention in Jahangirpuri was necessary but not sufficient until the officials entrusted with the task of pulling down shops and houses are booked. They ought to be bracketed with rioters — as both have defied the law of the land.

Deepak Singhal

Noida

Railways’ business model

Apropos ‘Is there another track to Rly privatisation?’ (April 21), Centre has been taking various steps in improving the administration of mammoth organisations such as the Railways. The recent de-control measures have not yielded the desired results yet. The poor response to the plan of privatising 5 per cent of Mail/Express trains stresses the need for doing the groundwork well.

Private players evincing interest in passenger train operations require huge investment and skilled manpower. Any slackness in identifying the right human resource would put the security and safety of passengers at risk. Hence, the idea of privatising this segment could be dropped.

The move to invite State governments and public sector undertakings in the operation of tourism-focussed trains looks viable. As regards the freight sector, more thrust should be given to drawing business from road transportation by devising attractive schemes rather than privatising the entire segment.

RV Baskaran

Chennai