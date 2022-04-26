Letters to the Editor

India’s balancing act

It refers to ‘India right in standing by old friend, Russia’. India's stand of abstaining multiple times from votes in UN on the Russia-Ukraine conflict is not solely because of our arms imports from Russia but more because of the crucial support it provided in the 1971 war. The erstwhile USSR provided both political and military support to India, which we cannot forget.

Now the world has started accepting India’s stand and Russia will also not forget this gratitude shown by India.

Bal Govind

Noida

Bullet train controversy

Apropos ‘When will India's first bullet train speed down the tracks’ (April 26), it is really surprising to see that the Maharashtra government does not see any benefit in the project, despite the earlier governments supporting it.

This is a prestigious project announced by by PM Modi with tie-up with the Japanese government. Politics should not come in the way of policy decisions mae by the Centre or States. This will only sully relations with Japan.

Though viability of projects is important, but commitments once made cannot be reneged. This issue is similar to the Amaravati capital project with Singapore alliance announced by the then AP Chief Minister was scrapped which is not fair in international dealings.

Katuru Durga Prasad Rao

Hyderabad

MSME credit flows

With reference to the editorial ‘Tre(a)d right’ (April 26), while a major chunk of MSMEs operate without having need-based working capital, a robust system to provide an adequate flow of institutional credit at an affordable price to the sector is needed for its growth. Accelerating the growth momentum of the sector is vital to create jobs and boost exports.

Even though banks and NBFCs are extending working capital credit facilities; however the funding of the receivables of MSME units is insufficient and thereby the working capital requirements remain poorly funded. Albeit the availability of the Trade Receivables Discounting System, it is not being utilised by a large number of units because of the bottlenecks persisting in the system.

The MSME sellers must get the proceeds of the bills drawn against the buyers at a competitive discounted price and for that the presence of a large number of factoring agents is necessary. It is essential to induce banks to fund the MSMEs receivables through this platform. The financial literacy among the MSMEs needs to be bolstered to make them aware of the merits of the scheme.

Since there is no recourse against the MSMEs for the discounted bills, it avoids stressed balance sheets. At a time when new enterprises are coming up, a revisit to the trade receivable discounting of MSMEs needs to be made to eliminate the roadblocks.

The small and micro-units operating on a very low scale of working capital need special attention to ensure that they are getting working capital credit facilities from financial institutions at a lesser rate.

VSK Pillai

Changanacherry (Kerala)

UAS’ and KVKs must handle

The NITI Aayog’s plan to ‘Try natural farming in select areas’ (April 26) is a timely move when the soil degradation is relentless. Despite the comfort of surplus foodgrain stock at present, there is no place for complacency as India’s flagship free foodgrains scheme to nearly 800 million people is in progress and stock depletion is a possibility.

It would be ideal if agri universities and KVKs are given the responsibility of identifying and implementing areas for natural farming scientifically so that actual farmers become more confident to continue with the new agrarian practice, since they are used to chemical manuring system for decades, which dates back to green revolution in mid 1960s.

Rajiv Magal

Halekere Village (Karnataka)