Letters to the Editor

Record GST collection

The all-time high monthly Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection of ₹1.68 lakh crore in April, an increase of 20 per cent from April last year, could be viewed as an encouraging sign of economic recovery in the midst of rising levels of inflation. But some pragmatic/realistic rationalisation of both tax rates and components of the extant GST regime also remains the crying need of the hour. Sadly, as against this, the Centre is reportedly toying with the idea of drastically pruning its current exemption list alongside hiking the lowest tax rate of 5 per cent to 8 per cent for sprucing up its own and States’ coffers.

Such a move, as and when implemented, would result in a win-win situation for them but a double whammy for all others. It’s a different matter that bringing various petro-products under the GST regime still remains a distant dream for the general masses despite some categorical assurances thereto from the former Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan himself. What an irony?

Vinayak G

New Delhi

Lanka’s debt crisis

This has reference to ‘The roots of Sri Lanka’s debilitating debt trap’ (May 3). Sri Lanka’s economy has been traditionally hit by a double whammy. The country’s national expenditure always exceeds its national income and its production of tradable goods and services is inadequate, making imports inevitable. The huge debts from the IMF and markets besides China have made the servicing of them a challenging task. Tax sops announced during last elections, the impact of Covid on tourism, and fall in exports of tea and rubber have all hit the economy.

The country should get its debts refinanced or rescheduled on easier terms and focus on improving its forex income. The power situation should be improved fast so that tourist activity will revive. Imports of non-essential items have to be controlled and sustained efforts are needed to rebuild the economy.

M Raghuraman

Mumbai

Heat waves

We are witnessing another scorching summer. The temperature in some parts of the country has already touched 47 degrees. In spite of the rising temperature and increasing death toll due to the heat wave, the demand for climate unfriendly luxury items such as SUVs and air-conditioners are rising. Also, real estate projects are mushrooming again, which means cutting down more trees. Only when people start taking steps at an individual level the climate change problem can be addressed comprehensively.

Prerna Vijaykumar

Pune

Coal supply

Apropos ‘Coal India ramps up production, increases supplies to power plants’ (May 3)‘, the recent measures of the Centre in increasing the coal supply to coal based power plants located at various States for uninterrupted power production are quite welcome. To ensure this, a few mail and express trains were cancelled and diverted to make way for the coal carrying trains. Coal is being supplied to State power plants despite the huge outstanding payable by power generating corporations to Coal India.

On the flip side, these measures are worrying from the environmental angle, as thermal power plants are a major emitter of geenhouse gases. Expansion of metro lines in State capitals and Tier II/III cities and similar infrastructural activities lead to surge in power demand. The pace of renewable energy generation needs to be stepped up, and State administrations must take steps to reduce the dependency on coal-based power. Switching to solar-based street lighting in cities and towns will lead to a major dip in power demand.

RV Baskaran

Chennai

SC ruling on jab

‘No one can be forced to take the jab: SC’ (May 3) is the latest ruling of the Supreme Court. This is perhaps in keeping with Article 21 of the Constitution, which is all about personal liberty. The layman is, however, flummoxed. On the same lines, can a law-abiding citizen take for granted that wearing helmet while riding a two-wheeler is purely his/her personal choice? It revolves around his own personal safety, without jeopardising any other individual on the roads.

Rajiv Magal

Halekere Village