Letters to the Editor dated May 4, 2022

Improving work culture

Apropos ‘Employees playing politics’ (May, 4), one of the reasons why the work culture in public sector enterprises and government departments has deteriorated over the years is employees and officers playing into the hands of the multiple unions entrenched therein. If you take public sector banks or the Railways, there are different unions for the award staff, officers, sub-staff and backward classes. When one goes on strike, the others work, with the customers inconvenienced due to the resulting depleted attendance.

What the employees fail to appreciate is that the customers, whose patronage is vital for their survival, are unconcerned, one way or the other, with their demands. Hence, to expect them to grin and bear such strikes is unrealistic, especially in the present climate of better services from competition.

Likewise, there is nothing wrong with the employees of tech companies, who are well-educated and informed, being vocal in expressing their opinions. However, when they wade into politics, they may be courting trouble. They cannot openly criticise the government of the day and still expect its continued support in the form of concessions.

V Jayaraman

Chennai

Crony capitalism

The acquisition of the rice brand Kohinoor by the Adani group must be seen in context of the expanding footprint of a couple of business houses across economic activities. In case anything untoward is detected later, the entire stock market along with the vendors and suppliers would be badly hit. Crony capitalism is evident in almost all takeovers and mergers. People must become aware of the dangers of letting too much economic power lie in the hands of too few.

Anthony Henriques

Mumbai

Scripting economic recovery

The RBI’s Report on Currency and Finance 2021-22 has rightly called for the calibration of both fiscal and monetary policies to script a robust economic recovery and arrest the slide in economic growth. The war on Ukraine and its concomitant effects in the form of a surge in oil prices and skyrocketing inflation have now put paid to the hope of faster economic recovery from the debilitating fallout of the Covid-19 pandemic. Economic recovery still remains uneven across key sectors of the economy. Also, steps aimed at draining out excess liquidity and ensuring price stability are the need of hour.

M Jeyaram

Sholavandan, TN

Step up R&D in steel

This is with reference to ‘Strong as steel’ (May 4). Today, we are at a tenth of China’s crude steel capacity. As a consolation of sorts, we are now at a distant second in global capacity rankings. Creating production capacities without matching demand both domestically and globally results in excess capacity. The crux of steeling India has to be leapfrogging in the sphere of R&D to produce steel engineered for the future. In the 1960s, the giant steel industry of the US first lost out to the foresight and inventiveness of the Japanese and South Koreans and later to the singular pursuit of far cheaper and mass steel production by the Chinese.

R Narayanan

Navi Mumbai

Bus caravans

This refers to ‘Bus caravans that take the luxury route to temples’ (May 4). This was heartening to read, as tourism is among the most neglected industries despite India having many heritage sites, historical places and beautiful temples. The tourism industry doesn’t require much capital but can generate huge employment if the government provides adequate support.

Many heritage sites/temples in India are badly maintained, their history forgotten, and are not accessible. The Tourism Ministry should identify such sites and work speedily for their maintenance. The locals in the area should be involved in this activity. Experts and intellectuals residing in places of tourist interest should also be involved in giving suggestions. The task of improving the industry should not be left entirely to the government. Improved rail and road connectivity between tourist places and main cities, towns and villages will go a long way in boosting the tourism industry and generating employment.

Veena Shenoy

Thane