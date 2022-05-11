Letters to the Editor

The Lankan abyss

Sri Lanka is in chaos, — economically and politically. With its foreign reserves down to $1 billion and largely relying on tourism it has shortage of every item, leading to masive civil unrest. Despite having $600 billion reserves, there is a sense of unease in India. The US with a growing economy under Donald Trump, saw protestors storming the Capitol Hill. Neo-nationalism is a bane today. If a poor economy is seen to trigger it, extreme ideology running it down.

R Narayanan

Navi Mumbai

Corporates under pressure

With reference to the Editorial ‘Party is over’ (May 11), the post pandemic recovery and the economic rejuvenation seems to be a short term reality, with the emergence of prolonged war situation and its impact on crude oil costs, mounting pressure on imports. The global sanctions imposed on trade and the logistic interruptions caused enormous pressure on the inventory and borrowing costs resulting in poor performance of many corporates.

The much anticipated budgetary reforms also did not push the domestic consumption growth and investments by global investors. The unsteady stock market indices may not be a realistic yardstick for impartial assessment of corporate growth.

Unless, the prudent reforms initiated in select sectors like infrastructure, railways and rural development throw more business and employment opportunities and emergence of speedy resolution of global trade wars, no significant change is likely in corporate growth in the near future.

Sitaram Popuri

Bengaluru

The searing heat wave

With reference to ‘Long-term plan needed to combat heat waves’ (May 11), the heat wave conditions have started much before the onset of summer and the temperature is likely to shoot up in next few days.

The excessive heat has not only affected people but also crops, which will have impact on food production aggravating the existing inflationary conditions.

Though the current condition will be attributed to global warming there are many factors which can be managed better.

The green cover has been vastly reduced and no serious efforts have been taken for replenishment of vegetation lost due to infrastructure and real estate development.

Water bodies are not maintained properly and vehicle emission is the single most important reason for heat in urban areas.

Added to that,CFCs (chlorofluorocarbons) used in air-conditioners, is also a factor.

To control temperature, tree planting should be carried out on a large scale in all areas of the country and tree conservation authorities should be appointed in all districts.

All infrastructure and building plan approvals should specify minimum green cover requirement.

A campaign needs to be carried out for increased awareness in managing the environment and training should also be imparted to students on heat wave management.

M Raghuraman

Mumbai

IRDAI must interfere

Apropos “Health insurance premiums on the rise” (May 10), the proposed plan by health insurers to effect a blanket rise of premium by 15-20 per cent on all policyholders citing high Covid claim is indubitably an indiscreet move at a time when living conditions have become unaffordable due to high inflation, ever increasing cost of living and lack of quality medical facilities at government run institutions.

Covid was a global phenomenon that affected vast sections of society world over, the IRDAI is obligated to step-in at this time to ensure that the Covid situation is not converted into an opportunity at the cost of hapless policy holders.

Ironically the Yashasvini health care scheme launched by the erstwhile Karnataka government has also been put on hold for reasons best known to the authorities.

Rajiv Magal

Halekere Village (Karnataka)