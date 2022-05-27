Letters to the Editor dated May27, 2022

Improving asset quality

Apropos ‘Sustaining asset quality in PSBs’ (May 27), the quality of assets is not only a vital business proposition to protect the soundness and credibility of the banking sector but also plays a critical role in the progress of the economy. The banking regulator is drawing regulations and based on individual banks framing their credit and recovery management policies. Though human capital is supposed to enforce the policies, the degree of efficacy in compliance needs further strengthening.

While granting, delivering and nurturing credit, multiple kinds of risks are inevitable and, therefore, prudent management of the likely risks is needed to optimise the returns. The progress achieved by the banking industry in improving the quality of their assets, particularly by the public sector ones, is appreciable. However, the possibility of an impending generation of bad assets is not remote on account of the persisting adverse macroeconomic factors caused by the disruptions in manufacturing, trade and commerce across the globe.

The likelihood of further hikes in the repo rate will balloon the repayment obligations of borrowers. Any irrational deployment of resources in the retail segment of the economy is harmful as the payback of loans by wage earners and the salaried class is coming under threat due to rising job losses.

Surveillance by the banking regulator to ensure fault-free governance in banks is indispensable. The institutions that are involved in the process of recovery and resolution of the bad assets must improve their performance. While public sector banks are discharging more social banking activities than their other counterparts, the former needs more support to sustain the quality of their assets.

VSK Pillai

Changanacherry, Kerala

Credit risk management

It is worth noting that PSBs have improved their asset quality. Now the challenge would be how to sustain it. Consistent efforts at toning up credit risk management will be required. The norms and standards of credit appraisal and resultant credit decisions have to be fine-tuned.

Sustainability of asset quality will depend not only on faster debt resolution of existing stock of GNPAs but also in preventing the entry of high-risk assets into the portfolio. An introspection into the credit portfolio mix and timely policy intervention can lead the way for long term asset quality management.

TSN Rao

Hyderabad

M&A advantage

With reference to ‘Mergers on steroids’ ( May 27), the resultant adverse corporate growth, owing to the impact of the pandemic, enhanced the scope of business consolidation through the merger and acquisition route. This has unveiled great opportunity for unicorns looking for horizontal and vertical expansion, by acquiring a number of dormant entities at abysmally low valuations.

The inherent advantages in business conglomerations include supporting the acquiring entity’s relevant market penetration and reach, entailing a paradigm shift towards productive businesses, sustainability of employment generation, technological advancement and protecting the IP rights. The recent regulatory initiatives to introduce the SPAC model of investment in shell companies floated by blank-check firms to acquire companies through IPOs route, etc., would enlarge the prospects in the M& A segment and facilitate safe exits for PE and global investors.

Sitaram Popuri

Bengaluru

Tough balancing act

India maintaining neutrality in the Russia-Ukraine war goes perfectly well our non-aligned movement. Re-wind to 1971, where the Indo- Russian treaty did come to our aid. Sourcing of crude from Russia and paying for it in rupees helps us get the fuel at cheaper prices and preserve our foreign exchange as well.

As regards QUAD, we have been having cordial relations with the member-countries. It must be conveyed that membership in one alliance is not mutually exclusive. Prime Minister Modi’s recent visit to Japan to explore further our mutual interests is a welcome gesture. Japan helping us in infrastructure as also in extending soft credit to India will propel growth in these corridors. Gradually, such cooperation will make us less reliant on China. The joint statement condemning terrorist violence, whose scars are still fresh in our memories, is timely.

While open confrontation with China is to be avoided, we should be ready in case there is a security threat.

PSS Murthy

Hyderabad

Agri export ban

Close on the heels of banning wheat exports, which received international opprobrium and dented India’s image as a reliable global supplier, the Centre announced restrictions on the export of sugar as well. Both the decisions tantamount to knee-jerk reaction to the unprecedented upsurge in both fuel and food inflation. Rather than resort to such retrograde steps which could inflict heavy financial losses to both farmers and traders, the government needs to turn its focus on supply-side management measures to tame inflation.

Export curbs and the imposition of stocking limits will only deter the farmers and agribusinesses from expanding their acreages, investing in supply chain infrastructure and developing markets.

M Jeyaram

Sholavandan, TN