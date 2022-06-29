Letters to the Editor dated June 29, 2022

Fallout of G7 summit

Unsurprisingly, the G-7 summit in Germany saw its member-nations affirming their support to Ukraine which has now been locked in military confrontation with Russia. However, the larger question whether G-7 nations will continue to persist with their economic sanctions regime against Russia given its catastrophic effect on global supply chain, fuel and food prices remain.

Considering the growing inflationary pressures across the globe, which primarily stems out of crippling economic sanctions on Russia by Western powers, the international community should turn its focus towards diplomacy and dialogue to end the ongoing Russia- Ukraine conflict.

One of the significant takeaways from the summit is the announcement of Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment by the US, which plans to invest $600 billion by 2027 in a host of countries, including India, in critical infrastructure. No doubt, it has shown US’s unbridled intent to challenge China’s Belt and Road Initiative which has imposed unsustainable debt on participating countries such as Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

M Jeyaram

Sholavandan, TN

GST on food items

It is disheartening to learn that pre-packed and labelled food items like meat, fish, curd, paneer, honey and several other items of daily use will now attract 5 per cent GST. Intriguingly, as much as 18 per cent GST will also be levied on the fee that banks charge for the issue of cheques, apart from maps and charts attracting the 12 per cent levy.

Thankfully, the GST Council, headed by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, has accepted most of the recommendations of the Group of Ministers (GoM) from States on withdrawing exemptions with a view to rationalising the levy. But what about the resultant impact on the common man?

Kumar Gupt

Panchkula, Haryana

Detecting cybercrime

This refers to ‘Prioritising cybersecurity’ (June 29). Cyber crooks are always one step ahead of the establishment, which is forever playing catch-up. The average Indian finds it hard to understand how someone in some corner of the world is able to make his money disappear. Indian organisations also lack the manpower and the expertise needed to stop these crooks in their tracks. Is a six-hour window to detect cybercrime really feasible? And what happens if the time frame is breached?

These are questions the government should have considered before making the six-hour directive operational.

Anthony Henriques

Mumbai

Reintroduce Covid protocols

The increasing cases of Covid all over India is a grim wake-up call that the virus is attempting another attack. It is time the government took strong measures again to ensure more people are vaccinated, especially senior citizens.

It would be welcome if all States mandate wearing of masks in public. The restriction of participants in public functions should be reintroduced to curb the spread of the virus.

R Sekar

Chennai

Protecting gig workers

This has reference to the editorial ‘Gig concerns’ (June 29). In order to address the needs of the gig workers, they should be covered under various schemes of the government. Gig workers in the unorganised sector should be asked to open savings accounts with public sector banks, and at the time of opening they should be apprised of the various government schemes.

Also, financial inclusion should be given priority while drafting economic policies.

Veena Shenoy

Thane

Ban on single use plastic

Apropos ‘Single use plastic: Centre stands firm on ban from July 1’ (June 29), industry, consumers and traders must co-operate in implementing the ban in view of the already denigrated environment. The proposed ban from July 1 may cause some inconvenience, but it must be borne if environment is a priority issue.

Rajiv Magal

Halekere Village, Karnataka