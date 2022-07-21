Letters to the Editor

With reference to the article ‘Managing biomedical, plastic waste prudently’ (July 21), the imminent dangers in the form of infections to healthcare workers and the society on account improper handling of biomedical waste are well described.

With the supply and use of enormous quantities of biomedical materials including vaccinations during pandemic, the problem of waste disposal posed huge challenges to hospitals and all other agencies involved, which were not equipped with to manage such unusual scenario due to their poor infrastructure. Waste disposal in urban areas becoming a herculean task for States due to non-availability of adequate landfills and disposal areas. The mounting quantities of uncollected plastic waste is a grave concern. Though measures have been taken to ban single use plastic, the norms were compromised every time to benefit the producers.

Greater efforts from NGOs combined with citizens’ co-operation in effective implementation of biomedical and plastic waste management is the need of the hour.

Sitaram Popuri

Bengaluru

Holistic approach

This is with reference to the article, ‘Managing biomedical, plastic waste prudently’ (July 21). People must stop using unnecessary single-use plastic immediately, which is the easiest way to reduce its use. Businesses that are reducing plastic waste and re-use existing plastic must also be supported.

The public should say no to disposable plastic cutlery, plastic straws and other single-use plastics. It should also avoid plastics that cannot be recycled if other alternatives exist and avoid products with excessive or unnecessary plastic packaging and adopt reusable items such as glass water bottles, and cloth shopping bags. To avoid infections, bio-medical waste should be properly disposed.

S Muthulakshmi

Virudhunagar.

Privatisation, no panacea

With reference to the article ‘Too gung-ho about bank privatisation’ (July 21), as is presumed by many, privatisation is not the panacea for all the ills faced by PSBs. That should be the last resort and not the first solution.

There is no gainsaying that PSBs have supported the government in implementing social welfare schemes be it financial inclusion, Jan Dhan and PM Svanidhi (street vendor loans).

Neither the private sector banks nor the NxtGen banks have done much in supporting the government's welfare measures.

Citing NPAs as the reason for privatisation is not correct as private banks too are saddled with bad loans. There are many big ticket NPAs belonging to private banks. PSBs too have done fairly well in profit generation and dividend sharing. What is required is revamping the governance system of PSBs, re-orienting the control mechanisms and re-vitalising the human resource.

RV Baskaran

Chennai

Sri Lanka, get well soon

This refers to the report ‘New President Wickremesinghe calls all parties to come together for Sri Lanka’s recovery’ (July 21). The message is loud and clear. Primary responsibility for setting right the economy of the island nation is with the people of Sri Lanka and the options are limited.

The earlier an all-party consensus acceptable to the protesting public emerges, sooner will be the return of normalcy in Sri Lanka. Much more needs to be done by India in the region’s interest.

The message from a chaotic Sri Lanka today should be an eye opener for all countries following democratic or near-democratic systems of government.

MG Warrier

Mumbai