Letters to the Editor

The government appears to have put the cart before the horse in deciding to have consultations on four Labour Codes.

With reference to ‘To build consensus govt plans more consultations’ (July 22), the Centre, trade unions, important stakeholders, were definitely not consulted before enactment of codes, as is evident from the grievances they have aired.

It is not enough for the government to keep reiterating that the codes are aimed at helping workers as well as employers. They need to be convinced.

Since both sides have expressed reservations an urgent revisiting of the provisions is called for.

The tendency to steamroll the Bills through Parliament should stop.

Manohar Alembath

Kannur

RBI must change its approach

This refers to the article ‘Falling rupee calls for a macro approach’ (July 22). The article brings in one place most of the recent initiatives from the RBI’s side to arrest rupee volatility and manage inflation.

Usually analysts approach RBI measures from their area of interest and get diverted from the RBI’s goals while selecting the tools from its armoury.

Recently an article in this paper observed that “It is likely that the current HR policies and practices of the RBI do not support the transformation that is needed for this purpose”. The central bank needs to introspect and initiate remedial measures quickly. Because the present HR Division handling recruitment to post-retirement welfare of RBI employees needs a thorough overhaul with policy support from the government.

Development of in-house talent is a neglected area in public sector and particularly in RBI. While there’s some relief in policy formulation after Monetary Policy Committee was constituted, areas like forex management are even now outsourced for lack of in-house talent. This needs to change.

MG Warrier

Mumbai

‘Let ‘IndiGo’ go strictly by the rules’

Apropos 'Airlines cannot charge fees for issuing boarding passes : Civil Aviation Ministry' (HBL, July 22), it was intriguing to learn that IndiGo currently charges a fee if a passenger asks for a boarding pass at the check-in counter, even as the Union Civil Aviation Ministry perceives the same to be against the extant provisions of the Aircraft Rules,1937 and not in accordance with any previous orders issued by the Ministry. How come that it has still been charging additional fee for issuing boarding passes at check-in counters at airports and/or penalizing the air passengers who have not web checked-in?

Let the Ministry of Civil Aviation take some exemplary action against IndiGo airlines for blatantly defying the relevant rules and its already laid guidelines. Needless to say, the ball currently lies in the court of this Airlines alone, which is always expected to quickly fall in line.

Vinayak G

New Delhi

Climate change imperatives

With reference to the article ‘Psyche and climate change’ (July 22), the climate change taking place dangerous turn as experienced at present by the excessive hot climate in the UK and many other countries. Such changes not only affect psyche of people but health conditions too. Climate change is to be managed proactively and the present remedies for managing such climate changes, like air conditioning or room heating, generate more Green House Gas and it is a vicious cycle. Reducing dependence on automobiles and reducing electricity consumption are major steps that are necessary to combat heat generated in the course of climate change.

There are many North East States which have lesser sunlight hours and subjecting them to the same working hours like rest of the country leads to wastage of energy. If more than one time zone is not feasible for the country, staggered working hours depending upon sunset times will help in reducing heat generated from offices and businesses thereby reducing Green House Gas emissions.

M Raghuraman

Chandivali