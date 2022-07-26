Letters to the Editor dated July 26, 2022

On the right track

This refers to ‘On a roll’ (July 26). The government should be applauded for floating tenders for 400 semi-speed Vande Bharat trains. Indeed these trains must wean away traffic from roads, and they are more economical than air travel. However, a thorough viability analysis must be done for all the proposed routes.

In the airline sector, many airways are facing losses on routes linking smaller cities/towns due to the lack of viability. The same should not happen with Vande Bharat trains.

Bal Govind

Noida

Execution matters

The government’s plan to roll out more Vande Bharat trains is praiseworthy. But it shouldn’t falter in its execution. For instance, whatever has been happening to the plans of smart cities? The Vande Bharat trains appears to be one more initiative which has been planned in great haste.

A safe and comfortable journey, reasonably priced will find many takers. Hopefully the infrastructure will be place before the execution of the project. Else, it will be like putting the cart before the horse.

Anthony Henriques

Mumbai

Optimism in banking sector

The Q1 results of banks published so far are promising and indicate they are recovering from the Covid-induced pains. The performance on the capital adequacy, profitability, provision coverage for stressed/bad assets, net interest income, asset quality and credit growth fronts has been positive. Overall, the confidence and trust in banks are growing.

However, the various tech-driven products and services introduced on a large scale by banks is largely under-utilised, especially by those in rural areas, due to low financial literacy. The government and the banking regulator must ensure that banks create a facilitating environment for customers to take advantage of technology, which will help curtail not only transaction time but related costs as well.

VSK Pillai

Changanacherry, Kerala

MSMEs need support

The raft of setbacks ranging from demonetisation to the Covid-19 pandemic have not only upended operations of MSMEs and inflicted mounting losses, but hae also cast a big shadow over their survival and sustainability. With the pandemic largely under control and the resultant return of normalcy in economic activity, MSMEs are now getting back on their feet. While the gross non-performing assets of the MSME sector have dropped, delayed payments from both private and public sector customers are leading to slew of problems such as rising working capital requirements, complicating cash-flow management and thus impacting their financial position and business prospects.

Given that the MSME sector employs a large chunk of the country’s labour force and has firmly positioned itself as the major supplier to the larger economy, financial distress afflicting it needs to be addressed with a seriousness it deserves.

M Jeyaram

Sholavandan, TN

Signing of accounts

This refers to ‘Is signing of accounts by chairman importance?’(July 26). Indeed, the chairman of the audit committee of the company has a greater role in verifying the accounts and recommending to the board of directors for adoption. While it is assuring enough that directors sign the accounts, the chairman’s sign gives shareholders a greater sense of confidence about the credibility of the accounts.

NR Nagarajan

Sivakasi

Post-retirement welfare

This refers to ‘EPFO trustees to consider report on expanding coverage’ (July 26). Expansion in coverage and other improvements in the EPF scheme are long overdue. It is time that an apex body is set up to coordinate among organisations handling pension, healthcare and other welfare needs of the ageing workforce, irrespective of whether they belong to the government, public/private sectors or informal sector. The last category deserves more attention as employers these days depend more on outsourced labour.

Post-retirement welfare costs need to be factored into the wages at all levels.

MG Warrier

Mumbai