Letters to the Editor dated September 9, 2022

Apropos the Editorial ‘Perfect storm’ (September 9), no matter which party is in power conditions over urban India is the same everywhere. The reasons too are nearly the same.

In trying to use every inch of space because of the cost of land, little attention is paid to matters like storm water drains and obstacle free outlets for water to flow. Climate change is making matters worse, even if the Bengaluru floods cannot be solely attributed to it.

Concretisation has left no space for water percolation making matters worse. Corruption in civic contracts has ruined not just Bengaluru but other cities too.

Anthony Henriques

Mumbai

Cities under water

Flamboyance and greed leading to lack of foresight has humbled great cities. Detroit, the roaring city of yesterday, collapsed in debt with extravagant management and obdurate labour. Growth invites heavy urbanisation and rise in population density and forces a vertical mode of living that pushes up costs of land, water and sewerage, transport logistics, and health.

Cost of maintaining civic services in most municipalities are not matched by civic revenue and in cases like Mumbai despite a healthy treasury, professional management is found wanting as does accountability. Bengaluru is deteriorating and so are many others. Managing heavy population inflow needs long-term urban planning. Civic sense must percolate through education, training and strict enforcement.

R Narayanan

Navi Mumbai

Importance of recycling water

This has reference to ‘Time to put wastewater to good use’ (September 9). The water demand of the country is estimated to be double the supply by 2030 and waste water treatment and recycling, if carried out systematically, will reduce the gap to some extent.

The awareness for recycling water has to come right from villages and the challenge is non availability of drainage system in many places making large-scale treatment of waste water impossible.

Installation of Sewage Treatment Plant should be made mandatory for residential apartment complexes, hospitals, hotels etc and water supply to them from public sources should be correspondingly reduced.

The recycled water can be used for landscape, crop irrigation, gardens, industrial processes etc thereby to reduce dependence on surface water and recharge ground water.

M Raghuraman

Mumbai

Fighting inflation jointly

The views expressed by the Finance Minister in the recent ICRIER conference that taming inflation is a joint responsibility of Centre and States is an apt statement.

There are several States which are reeling under heavy fiscal deficit. The FRBM norms are equally applicable to States as they are to Centre and many States have violated the prescribed 3 per cent FRBM limit through indiscriminate spending.

The RBI is trying to control inflation using all its monetary tools under its command and the challenge lies in balancing the twin requirements of growth and inflation in the midst of several global challenges.

The Centre has several tools at its command to control price rise by adopting prudent taxation policies.

No doubt that India’s stand in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war had resulted in procuring crude oil at a concessional rate but prices of other items like cooking gas, edible oil, pulses etc. could still be brought down by rationalising tax structure.

Srinivasan Velamur

Chennai

Reward unorganised sector

Apropos ‘PM to open World Dairy Summit at Greater Noida on Monday’ (September 9) is a candid indication of India’s growing prominence in milk production. However, it is not to be forgotten that it is the unorganised sector that has contributed in large capacity for Indian dairy sector despite operating in stressful rural conditions.

The PM must announce a value added scheme exclusively for small and medium milk producers as a recognition of their contribution and strengthen their income and living conditions.

Rajiv Magal

Halekere Village (Karnataka)