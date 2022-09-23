Letters to the Editor

Congrats & Best Wishes! Let us together march towards 200th year of Publication. No doubt the new format is attractive & appealing. My Kudos to designer Mario Garcia.

But a few suggestions: (a) Green colour could have been used to denote Bulls of market; (b) The font used in ' Day trading guide' is too small which strains the eye.

Once again my Best Wishes.

R Nandakumar

Thanjavur

A design for the times

Nice to see the new look BL from 20th September onwards. Change is a part of growth and businessline is keeping tune with the Change. The cover page carries views of prominent people about businessline. It is heartening to read the positive views expressed by them.

While eminent personalities’ views need to be highlighted, businesline should have solicited views of its general readers too as they have been the paper’s unsung heroes for decades.

The new design has come out very well. Congratulations.

Ramakant Kulkarni

Hubli

Aesthetic look

businessline in its new look has taken us all by surprise with an aesthetic presentation, luring its subscribers in an immersive reading experience both in the physical and digital versions.

The philosophy of the publishers to be in tune with the changing and exacting reading pleasure of its readers has been prioritised to a position of esteem and recognition and the new layout is an eloquent testimony to it.

Roy Markose

Thiruvananthapuram

Impressive colours

Increased font size and liberal spaces between the columns and the grid enhance the legibility while reading. Previous trademark of businessline in blue colour was more impressive.

Here are some suggestions. (a) Shift the Crossword from the Centre Page to another page which would give more space for articles; (b) For Centre page, a double sheet format instead of single sheet will help readers preserve centre page articles for reference.

RV Baskaran

Chennai

Post-retirement welfare

This refers to the report ‘EPFO plans rejig, calls for experts’ (September 23). This is a welcome move.

Beyond upgrading skills and accepting new technologies for improving service, EPFO, PFRDA, ESI and other organisations responsible for managing post-retirement welfare funds and services need to have a grip of the welfare needs of the workforce in the changing economic and social environment.

Perhaps, the Centre can think in terms of setting up a permanent umbrella advisory body with statutory backing to provide expert advice and guidance to employers in government, public and private sector on the administration of pension and retirement funds.

MG Warrier

Mumbai

Restraining lenders

With reference to the report ‘RBI bars M&M Finance from outsourcing recovery activities’. Often during collections, pressure tactics are deployed over delinquent borrowers.

Here lenders often use the services of third parties who get carried away in pursuit of recovering money for their client. This sad Jharkhand incident once again highlights this sensitive issue. RBI may have proper code in place.

Bal Govind

Noida