With reference to the news report ‘FM says budget to address growth, inflation concerns’ ( October 12), faced with twin challenges of slowing growth rate and high inflation, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has ‘pronounced’ that the Budget for the next financial year would be very carefully structured to help the economy sustain growth momentum and rein in prices.

Significantly, all this comes amidst the fact that almost all major economic institutions cutting their growth projections for India.

Driving growth while reining inflation may be a herculean task.

If the Finance Minister does not achieve her objectives will the RBI and the government be on the same page?

Kumar Gupt

Panchkula (Haryana)

Speed matters

This refers to the Editorial ‘Bubble economics’ (October 12). ‘Justice delayed, is justice denied’ holds good in governance and economics.

Research about the pros and cons of action taken decades ago would be like postmortem of bodies buried years before. Many of the factors weighed then would seem irrelevant with passage of time.

MG Warrier

Mumbai

With reference to the Editorial ‘Bubble economics’(October 12), even though the wreckage of the pandemic on life and livelihood is fading away due to the stimulus injected, nonetheless, more growth-driving measures are needed to ward off the possible recession that looms large across the globe.

The steep hike in interest rates and withdrawal of the accommodation by the MPC, though felt crucial to bring down the rate of inflation may turn counterproductive. This is evident from the revised GDP growth forecasts made by various economic bodies.

Keeping at bay further hikes in the policy rate and enhancing the supply of bank credit are the key to shielding the economy from the spill-over effects of the possible recession rather than hiking the interest rate just for taming inflation.

VSK Pillai

Changanacherry (Kerala)

Praise for RBI

Apropos ‘IMF praises RBI for tightening monetary policy’ (October 12), RBI’s policy makers must be elated to receive such accolades.

IMF is also seen supporting the RBI Governor’s position of further tightening to bring down inflation. However, the RBI Governor has already set a ‘two-year time’ frame to bring the retail inflation down to its targeted level. But will it bring relief to the common people?

However the IMF also mentioned about some vulnerabilities in the country’s financial stability. The RBI would do well to listen to these voices of caution.

SK Gupta

New Delhi

Clarification

With respect to our Editorial ‘House of cards’ published on October 11, Great Eastern Energy Corporation has clarified that it has never defaulted on its NCD payments. The SEBI order only highlights the failure of Brickwork Ratings to do a timely review of the NCD ratings of the company.

We regret the error.