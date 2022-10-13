This is with reference to the report ‘Budget won’t pass on stress to people’ (October 13). The common man has been hit hard by Covid. Even small businesses have been taxed under GST resulting in a price spike.

The various income tax deductions too have been unfairly scrapped impacting the small tax payers.

The Finance Minister has to keep her word of not adding further stress to the already neglected tax payers and instead should also focus on scrapping perks given to Ministers, MLAs and MPs.

Katuru Durga Prasad Rao

Hyderabad

Teething troubles

It refers to ‘The launch of 5G mobile services’, 5G was launched with much fanfare but teething troubles are expected to hit the telecom players.

. Handset manufacturers also need to align with telecom operators and sort out the issues quickly.

Since leading players like Apple and Samsung have clarified that software updates will be available in November and December, users need to have patience before they can really start enjoying 5G services in a true sense.

Bal Govind

Noida

This is with reference to the article, “The launch of 5G mobile services”, (October 13). Smartphone makers have been selling 5G-ready smartphones in India since early 2020 but when the technology finally arrived, many people are still unable to use it.

The companies have assured the rolling out of the software undated needed to users. .

While network providers have announced the launch of 5G services, smartphone makers will still need to test how their devices are performing on the bands available in India.

P Sundara Pandian

Virudhunagar (TN)

Pangs of inequality

The World Inequality Database Report, 2021 has placed India in the category of countries with “extreme inequalities.”

According to the report, while the top 10 per cent holds 57 per cent of total national income, the bottom 50 per cent gets only 13 per cent.

Per capita income is an indicator of people's standard of living as well. Bihar has the lowest per capita income, followed by Uttar Pradesh. The southern and a few other States have higher per capita incomes than India’s average.

The average per capita income hides the disparity between the regions. The government must craft pragmatic programmes to address these issues.

Haridasan Rajan

Kozhikode

Boosting bond market

This refers to the article ‘Making FPIs bond with G-Secs’ (October 13). JP Morgan’s decision to defer G-Sec listing in emerging market index based clearly cites the reasons for G-Secs not proving to be attractive among overseas investors.

The rupee’s volatility is closely linked to the US dollar index’s movement which in turn is aligned to US Fed’s actions and with India being a net importer, this has led to FPIs turning their backs on Indian markets.

Also forex reserves widely fluctuate with FPIs/FDIs/FIIs constituting the major component providing perennial instability putting pressure on exchange rates. Rather than based on market forces, the movement of bond yields revolves around government’s borrowing programme managed through OMO operations could also be perceived as a negative factor by global investors.

Srinivasan Velamur

Chennai