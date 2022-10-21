Even as digitalisation of financial intermediation paints a bright picture of speed, spread and inclusivity in the transaction base, it comes with the primary coat of high technology that has to be both scalable, glitch-proof and on line. This comes at a price both for the back office proccesing and of data transmission. When we mull the fee for riding the vehicle of say the UPI, in transacting payments, we tend to ignore the cost regularly borne by the banking sector.

As most UPI dealings is below ₹200, the government could be saving modestly on printing of low denomination notes. But digital transactions generate Big Data that help grasp finer threads of the economy and fine tune resource allocation. Nevertheless, a scaled UPI levy will build a corpus for continuous tech upgrade for dependable on/ off line support.

R Narayanan

Navi Mumbai

MPC dissent or tokenism?

Apropos 'Healthy dissent' (October 21). Though it is nice to see divergence of views among the MPC members. it may only be of academic interest as the RBI Govenor retains the deciding vote.

Mind you, the RBI Governor had earlier spoken about “further” monetary tightening to combat inflation.

However, retail inflation actually went up to 7.4 per cent in September against the targeted 7.1 per cent. Does such an “inverse” situation not imply its “failure” to achieve the twin objectives of attaining higher economic growth coupled with low levels of retail inflation, within 4-6 per cent band?

SK Gupta

New Delhi

Consumer vs business interests

With reference to the article, ‘Risk to UPI being a Public Good’, (October 21). India’s digital push and got the right boost through UPI. This mechanism has allowed people to send or receive money from their smartphones. UPI is growing and for now is free.

However, the RBI may change this by levying certain fees on the usage of UPI. Overall, the time has come for us to look beyond UPI adoption.

Though the RBI discussion paper has led to a debate, it is the government that will have to take a call on levying a charge.

It has to create the right balance between consumer and business interests.

P Sundara Pandian

Virudhunagar

Wealth and charity

If India’s super-rich donate a part of their wealth to charity, we can have a better nation.

But one does not necessarily have to be very rich to take part in charity. Even a small financial donation will go a long way helping the needy.

Also charity need not be in the form of financial help. Educating street children, joining an NGO and teaching underprivileged children on weekends, etc can also benefit society.

Instead of indulging in our riches, we must think of helping the poor and downtrodden, sometimes on whose sweat we are thriving.

If all the privileged people in their lifetime help at least 10 people it will go a long way making this society more equal.

Veena Shenoy

Thane