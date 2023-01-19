Taxing times

Apropos ‘Widen the tax base’ (January 19), the writer has hit the nail on the head by claiming that “taxing the taxed further is counterproductive”.

The five key reasons for India’s low tax-to-GDP ratio merits due consideration by the powers that be. The writer correctly says that identifying more tax paying sectors and accelerating complianceis the way ahead, instead of over-taxing the already taxed segments.

How about genuinely bringing the nation’s political fraternity under the tax net? The government ought to consider ‘reining in’ of the entire breed of the Black Marketeers, Hoarders, Speculators, Commission Agents and Property Dealers among others, as a prelude to the much needed widening of the tax base.

SK Gupta

New Delhi

This is with reference to the article ‘Widen the tax base (January 19), the writer is correct in calling for brining more people into tax net, taxing big farmers under agriculture, and curbing tax evaders among the professionals, film personalities, illegal traders both on-line and off-line and under-invoicing by the business class.Prompt punishment to tax evaders and minimising tax litigation drastically by even rolling ut an OTS in “deserving cases” as done by banks in loans recovery must be considered.

The government should not continue to harass already honest tax paying citizens by adding more taxes and removing genuine exemptions given to them over a period of time at least in case of senior citizens.

There is no point in “killing the goose (honest tax payers ) that lays golden eggs” and the government should take steps to induce more people to pay taxes by reducing taxes to a minimum level which will widen the tax base and usher in the Amrit Kaal for honesty.

Katuru Durga Prasad Rao

Hyderabad

Green energy push

This has reference to the news report ‘India holds the key to hitting global climate change targets’ (January 19). India’s energy supply mix is more carbon intensive. Despite good performance in Renewable Energy (RE) like solar, wind, tidal, 70 per cent of electricity generation is still coal based.

The rapid strides taken on the solar energy front is creditable. The Railways has been doing its best to move to green energy for its needs. Many State Transport Corporations are migrating to electric vehicles.

However, in November 2022, the Finance Minister launched the biggest ever commercial coal mines auction offering 141 blocks across 11 States is worrying and goes against the current green energy initiatives.

RV Baskaran

Chennai

The bleak present

All the projections of India becoming a so many trillion economy sometime in the future by the government and various agencies is of cold comfort to the people who are struggling to keep away the wolf from the door.

The tech sector which was the only bright spot for employment in recent times too is facing trouble with layoffs becoming a regular occurrence even in the best run tech companies.

In this scenario where unemployment is rampant, it is difficult for the public to be much enthused about future prospects. Rosy projections about the future are all very well, but what about the present?

Anthony Henriques

Mumbai