Let SC take the final call

Apropos ‘The SC could be more selective in hearing cases’ ( June 19), notwithstanding the editorial’s stance that courts must deal only with justice and leave equity to government, it also goes without saying that it is for the Supreme Court alone to have a “relook”, on the issue of admitting of cases.

But the fact also remains that two classes of persons — the lawyers who get paid and the litigants who can afford them, never miss any ‘opportunity’ to knock at its doors adding to the number of pending cases.

While the Supreme Court earlier used to deal mainly with the constitutional matters, of late, there has been substantial rise in the several multifaceted petitions, including some ‘politically’ motivated ones. But the Supreme Court serves as the final arbiter of justice, people must be saved from the clutches of lawyers who charge exorbitant fees.

Vinayak G

New Delhi

With reference to the Editorial ‘Legal brief’, bike taxis are an essential part of the public transportation and must be allowed to coexist with other modes of travel.

They are required only in metros and big cities so banning them is not helpful. How many cities can boast of a strong metro network like Delhi NCR? Bike taxis can not only beat the congested traffic but help bridge some gap between demand and supply of public transport.

So all stakeholders must sit together to reach a logical conclusion. The apex court should not entertain every petition it receives.

Bal Govind

Noida

This refers to the article ‘Is India Post Payments Bank a lost opportunity’ (June 19). In the present digitalised world, it is really a challenging task for the India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) to make a big leap. It is a fact that PSBs, private banks, small finance banks compete with each other in offering attractive rates for garnering deposits.

Retaining the customers is yet another major challenge for the Banks.

As of now, close to 95 per cent of IPPB outlets are located in rural areas. If IPPB plans to convert 10 per cent of its outlets into Bank branches, it will need more time, infrastructure and human sources. As rightly said by the author, there must be clear demarcation of postal services and other customer related deposit businesses. Both can not co-exist as these two vary from each other by their functionalities.

RV Baskaran

Chennai

Helping the elderly

This is with reference to the article, “Financial inclusion: Don’t leave elderly behind”, (June 19). India is among one of the most rapidly ageing societies in the world. While an ageing population poses various macro-level challenges, it also impacts individual lives.

Understanding and addressing the needs of the ageing and the elderly population is critical to achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The financial aspect of later life is strongly linked to physical and mental health and longevity. Financial health provides a unique lens to examine a population’s financial security, resilience, control and freedom, such as retirement readiness and ensuring the present senior citizens are empowered and included.

Financial health is also particularly relevant as it examines the financial aspect and other factors such as culture, medical care, and caregiving to put human well-being in the spotlight.

P Sundara Pandian

Virudhunagar (TN)