Crisis of leadership

The leadership crisis that exists in PSBs (by M Sitarama Murty, December 22) is not due to lack of skills but due to the invisible hand of government as a majority stakeholder. The Banks Board Bureau appears to be another layer to endorse government decisions. There is no scarcity of talent in PSBs. Most bankers in the banks started at PSBs. It is only the environment that creates the leaders. PSB officers operate in different conditions and they have to tread the path carefully.

The heads of PSBs are outsiders from different banks with two years’ service remaining, at the most. Successive executives bring in ideas and culture from their home banks and thrust them upon the banks they are heading. This results in lack of long-term policies, which derails not only business but also HR policies. Each PSB has its own culture; they have survived many turmoils because of bondage and commitment to work. There can be a good succession plan only when home-grown persons with longer tenure head PSBs.

PSBs need to look beyond ICICI Bank which has served whole financial sector well by creating a pool of leaders who went on to head many banks and financial institutions. Though it can be argued that PSBs can hire from private banks, ideally it should be in-house talent that is groomed. We all know how bad succession planning has hit a reputed conglomerate like the Tatas.

This is with reference to ‘Where’s money for a big-spend Budget?’ by Surabhi and Richa Mishra (December 22). We are living in volatile times with regard to past divestment, efforts at selling loss-making PSUs, telecom auction, and assessment of the scope of special dividend sequel to withdrawal of erstwhile HDNs. These take much longer to fructify. The preparatory steps are far from adequate. Budget 2017-18 could confine itself to normal assumptions.

The Government should look for course corrections and implement the Budget proposals with diligence; meanwhile it should prepare itself for a truly dream Budget for the right time.

The fiscal math needs to be reworked because of demonetisation but the question of cash required to meet the various heads of expenditure might not find difficulty since the process of demonetisation has reportedly unearthed a substantial amount of black money. To convert it to white certain procedures and conditions have been prescribed by the government which could find favourable response from the owners. Since a much higher percentage of tax is fixed and a certain amount is to be deposited interest-free in government accounts it is quite possible that a significant amount of money might come to the treasury. Besides public spending might see a substantial fall due to the cash crunch resulting from demonetisation. What is required is to categorise items of expenditure carefully so that those requiring urgent attention could be ascertained and funds allotted.

RBI’s decision to roll back the restriction it imposed on people seeking to deposit ₹5,000 or more of the scrapped currency notes with immediate effect was only to be expected.

The about-turn comes just a couple of days after the central bank notified the rule and will be applicable for KYC-complaint bank account holders. The RBI norm mandating questioning of bank customers depositing more than ₹5,000 in banned currency had caused much heartburn among the general public and evoked strong criticism from opposition politicians.

Bankers too were at the receiving end of customers ire and the All India Bank Officers' Convention rightly panned the rule.

With the deadline for depositing old notes fast approaching the RBI and the Centre would do well to refrain from tweaking the rules any further.

