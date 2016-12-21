Empathetic editorial

Your editorial, ‘Breach of faith’ (December 21), echoed the feelings, lamentations, helplessness and anguish of ordinary folk in the face of the restrictions and dissonance of the RBI and the Government. The Centre is unable to command the situation. The response of the policymakers is full of problems and solutions are scarce. The RBI is not able to rise to the occasion.

Striving for a complete cashless economy is wishful thinking. Eradication of cash is neither desirable nor feasible, and there is no fail-safe system for going cashless. Taxpayers have an indefensible right to transact their own money. The conditions of declaration for delayed deposits and corresponding concurrence of bank officials will create new knots in the existing complexities.

B Rajasekaran

Bengaluru

The latest move to restrict deposits of old notes and the frequent changes in guidelines denotes that either the RBI had not foreseen this situation or the preparations are inadequate. The fact that people are allowed only partial withdrawal is proof that cash is short. The Government and the RBI should release a white paper clarifying the position. People have sacrificed their freedom in good faith; the the latest move makes a mockery of this. Banks have been made scapegoats.

TSN Rao

Bhimavaram, Andhra Pradesh

The cardinal error of the Government was it was too much in awe of black money. Demonetisation is an outdated weapon. Progressive economies had long junked this and used it, if at all, with modification and care.

R Narayanan

Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh

Save the people

There is no dearth of news regarding tax evaders and black money holders. But what is amazing is the number of chief secretaries of States whose homes have been raided by the I-T and other government agencies.

The latest are the chief secretaries of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. Who will save the people from the clutches of culprits who cannot be so easily punished due to their strong connections with the powers that be?

VS Ganeshan

Bengaluru

Bad debts and taxes

The report that the RBI has urged the FM to allow banks to get 100 per cent tax deduction on the provisions made towards bad debts offers hope to banks. The practice is to calculate tax after arriving at the net operating profit. The provision for bad debt is accounted subsequently, by which most banks went in the red.

Tax should be calculated on the profit after factoring the provision for bad debts. While the aggregate operating profit of 26 PSBs in FY16 was ₹1,37,222,40 crore, the aggregate net loss accounted by them for the period was ₹17,995.30 crore. None of the PSBs had a net operating loss while half had to come out in net loss after provision and tax.

It is well known that NPAs happened in infrastructure and core sectors. PSBs are funders of these two sectors. It does not mean tprivate sector banks do not lend to these sectors. Banks in general have burnt their fingers while contributing to a noble cause.

PD Sankaranayanan

Thiruvananthapuram

Cashless political funding

Raghuram Rajan’s parting message was that India doesn’t require big bangs, only mini bangs like corporate bond market reforms. But the PM thought otherwise and took the nation by the storm with his demonetisation move. But now that the big bang has happened, the Government should also make the more important big ticket move for cleaning up political funding which will actually cut down the demand for black money. It will be a significant step if all donations to political parties are made cashless. Then there is no room for anonymous donations.

The other solution is state funding. In the present scenario, seeing how political parties use their funds, even Rajaji wouldn’t have endorsed this solution. Getting less funds might actually bring more discipline to all the corrupt parties. So, make the real sacrifice, bite the bullet and make all political funding open.

Srimugunthan Dhandapani

Email

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR Send your letters by email to [email protected] or by post to ‘Letters to the Editor’, The Hindu Business Line, Kasturi Buildings, 859-860, Anna Salai, Chennai 600002.