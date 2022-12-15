Curbing rupee’s fall

This refers to ‘RBI sheds some flab, post Covid’ (December 15). There is a stark difference in the expansionist approach adopted by developed economies that expand their balance-sheet sizes vis-a-vis developing economies like India. Comparatively, the adverse impact it has on the latter will be more severe. Out of India’s total forex reserves of about $533 billion,the foreign currency assets component stands at around $471 billion, with US securities constituting more than 88 per cent of this.

Due to the profound impact accumulated assets has on balance-sheets of growing economies, it is imperative that central banks of such economies, like the RBI, not only curtail the size of their balance-sheets but also move away from maintaining dollar-denominated assets.

Such a move will also prevent free fall in the value of the rupee against the dollar.

Srinivasan Velamur

Chennai

Tackling inflation

This refers to ‘Govt working to lower inflation further’ (December 15). Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman’s optimistic observations on the government’s efforts to lower inflation further have come at the right time. The RBI had hinted at inflation remaining on the wrong side of the target for some more time. The statement coming from the FM about fiscal policy support for inflation control will allow the RBI to focus more on monetary policy measures. Fortunately, both the government and the RBI are on the same page, and the journey has been smooth so far. The post-pandemic global scenario and the growth expectations within the country do not augur well for more stringent monetary policy measures to control inflation.

MG Warrier

Mumbai

Price movement

This refers to ‘The battle against inflation rages on’ (December 15). As regards the recent significant decline in the prices of the vegetables, let us not be too optimistic as it an annual phenomenon at this point in time. Once the winter season gets over, the prices could start spiking.

External factors such as global crude oil prices, the behaviour of the US Fed, India’s foreign trade and the Russia-Ukraine war will no doubt have a bearing on the inflation trend. The journey ahead will be quite bouncy and unpredictable.

SK Gupta

New Delhi

Air pollution in Delhi

This is with reference to ‘Air pollution continues to blight Delhi’ (December 15). The issue of pollution in Delhi has been debated for long, but without any lasting solution so far.

Educating the people on the hazards of pollution, rather than imposing fines for breaking rules, will be a better approach to tackling air pollution. Without people’s cooperation and awareness, problems relating to air pollution cannot be solved. With a good public transport system, people will definitely hesitate to take their private vehicles. This will not only reduce traffic but also cut pollution levels and save fuel. Point-to-point transport services should be provided userfor people who have fixed hours of work.

Veena Shenoy

Thane