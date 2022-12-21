Rupee trade with Russia

This refers to ‘RBI speeds up Russian ₹ trade approval; exporters face issues’ (December 21). It is sad that the Indian banks approved by Reserve Bank of India to open Vostro accounts for rupee trade with Russia are not rising up to the occasion and are delaying the mechanism from taking off. The Ukraine war and Western sanctions on Russia have provided an opportunity for international trade in rupees, instead of dollars, which needs to be utilised to introduce and stabilise the system of invoicing, and settlement of exports/imports in rupee.

This would greatly improve the prospects of accelerated growth of India’s international trade and help establish rupee as the settlement currency internationally. As such, the 14 Indian banks approved by the RBI should take immediate steps to speed up the mechanism, thrash out any lingering issues by taking up the same with the RBI, smoothen the process and expedite functions such as issuing Bank Realisation Certificates. The timely efforts of the government and the RBI for internationalisation of rupee should not be torpedoed, but assisted by the approved banks by proactively working towards stabilising the new system aimed at replacing the dollar for international trade, at least to some extent.

Kosaraju Chandramouli

Hyderabad

Green-collar jobs

We have heard about blue-collar and white-collar jobs. It’s now time to emphasise on green-collar jobs, which relate to the protection of the natural environment. They satisfy the demand for green development through environmentally conscious design, policy, and technology to improve conservation and sustainability. The environment is like family jewel, we have to realise its value. When the last tree is cut, last river dries up, we can’t eat money.

TS Karthik

Chennai

Surety bonds will help

This refers to ‘Gadkari launches country’s first ever surety insurance for infra projects’ (December 21). NHAI contractors have to keep their funds tied in various bank guarantees like mobilisation advance, etc. With surety bonds a significant amount of funds will be freed and that help in faster execution of road projects in the country. This product will insulate both contractors as well as the principal. Easing of cash flows of contractors apart, it will lessen the stress on lenders who have been wary of lending to long gestation infra projects. It is bound to provide more liquidity to both contractors and lenders.

Bal Govind

Noida

Europe-China equation

Apropos ‘Europe must avoid wishful thinking on China’ (December 21), Europe’s dilemma about China, with whom it has $700 billion trade relationship, is borne out of a kind of tunnel vision, wherein economic issues and political stances directly contradict one another. The French President and Saudi Arabian rulers seemed to have realised this.

Attempting to coax an ideological rival through trade and investment would be futile, as Germany learnt it from its stances against Russia. It’s not EU’s case that any of them share geographical borders and are under constant concern about Beijing’s expansionist ambitions. In this instance, India is a case in point. Nearly 16 per cent of India’s global imports are from China, and the trend does not show signs of abatement.

While an undemocratic China cannot be a role model for the world, it resembles an unavoidable niggle in the economic scheme of things.

Angara Venkata Girija Kumar

Chennai