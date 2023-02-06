Adani fiasco

This refers to ‘Allegations and after’ (February 6). In the 413-page rebuttal, by side-tracking the core allegations levelled by Hindenburg Research by interpreting the attack as one waged on India and its independent institutions, one feels that the Adani group had missed the opportunity to establish its credibility by countering the allegations point-wise. Earlier the nature of insinuations resorted to by the research group were of serious nature, alleging stock manipulation and accounting fraud.

As a follow-up exercise, instead of scrapping the fully subscribed FPO saying it was “morally wrong”, the FPO could have very well been cancelled on January 27 itself (when it had hit the market) since it was overpriced and was hardly expected to garner public support. Post publication of the research report, the responsibilities of regulators like SEBI and RBI have increased manifold in upholding their credibility as a market “watchdog” and to nip in the bud the evil intentions of potential short-sellers who are labelled by a few critics as being unethical because they are betting against the economy.

Srinivasan Velamur

Chennai

Investor trust

The Adani group has to do a lot to restore the lost trust of investors. It has to restore its credibility in the international financial market because it is crucial for future fund-raising by the group. As far as SEBI is concerned, it has to set the right precedent by not only analysing the allegations thoroughly but do it in time-bound manner.

Bal Govind

Noida

Impact on banks

After Hindenburg Research accused the Adani group of being involved in accounting fraud and brazen stock manipulation, not only has the stock market reacted adversely, but it has created uncertainty in the financial sector as a whole. Though the exposure of a few of the major banks is in excess of thousands of crores, each bank is downplaying it saying that it is a very small amount vis-à-vis their total loan book. The Finance Minister too has said that banks have followed all norms. Let us hope that their collateral security is not a corporate guarantee of companies from the same group, whose value by this time may have been eroded.

Also, hopefully banks have sufficient marketable immovable liquid assets as security. Whatever may be the outcome of the investigation of the Adani episode, it is for certain that a more stringent accounting system should be in place. It is a paradox that banks which mercilessly charge poor customers for not maintaining minimum balance in their savings accounts are always generous to the rich borrowers!

BN Bharath

Bengaluru

Curbing use of plastics

This refers to ‘The many different shades of green’ (February 6). In spite of a ban on certain categories of plastic products, their use for packaging by retailers and street sellers of food and other products is rampant. Monitoring, raids and imposing fines by the authorities concerned are rare and perfunctory.

The immense long-term damage caused by plastics to the environment is well-recognised, but there is laxity on the part of the government to encourage R&D to find alternative sustainable materials that can effectively replace plastic on a large scale. And the few individual private efforts at developing such alternative materials — palm leaf, jute, seaweed, etc — lack capital and incentives to scale up their operations.

Kosaraju Chandramouli

Hyderabad