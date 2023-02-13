UP makes rapid strides

This refers to the analytical article “Where and what do India’s women study?” (February 13). It is worth noticing that UP, has now a gender parity index of 1.09, higher than national average of 1.05.in 2020-21 and highest among the large States including Maharashtra, MP, Rajasthan, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu while Bihar lags with 0.91.

It is heartening that small States including North-East have GPI of greater than 1. But Gujarat is far behind with 0.87.

It is a telling paradox that rising female participation in higher education has not kept pace with their intake in corporate jobs.

YG Chouksey

Pune

Rethink Budget proposal

The Editorial “Closing the Gaps” has endorsed the Budget recommendation of imposing tax and revoking the EEE benefit for a life insurance premium threshold of ₹5 lakh and above. It conveys the intuition of lack of public savings prudence and deficiency of insight of the Budget think-tanks on the economic principles of life insurance policies and how they are structured.

Apart from the concept of Human-Life Value embedded in the purchase of all insurance policies, and sustaining good persistency ratio, evident to be on the higher side for high premium policies, more profits are generated and it benefits all the stakeholders.

The operating profit of an insurance company is shared by the policyholders by way of increased bonus, shareholders through high dividends and the government by way of more liquidity available for public investment.

Hence if the same is not revoked, it will also retard our all-out efforts to increase our life insurance penetration which is only about 3.2 per cent.

Roy Markose

Thiruvananthapuram

Taxing blues

Apropos the Editorial ‘Moves to plug direct tax loopholes justified’ (February 13), notwithstanding the buoyant direct tax collections this year, there can’t be two opinions that with just eight crore individuals filing income tax returns, the Centre must go after high-income tax evaders, to widen the tax base and boost the tax kitty.

However, it may be easier said than done in the absence of any concrete action plan. What truly prevents it from ‘reining in’ of the non-tax return filers, remains shrouded in mystery.

Despite claiming to have ‘plugged’ various loopholes, big ticket tax evaders still get away. Let the government urgently ‘revisit’ its plan (even by effectively utilising AI) and make all tax evaders fall in line. The ball lies in the Centre’s court.

SK Gupta

New Delhi

MFs audit

This refers to ‘SEBI plans forensic audit of MFs…..’ (February 12). It is indeed a welcome and timely move given the huge amount of public money moving into mutual funds. This move is also significant as investors often struggle to understand the intricacies of MF products.

In addition to the aspects proposed to be audited, some practices need review. AMCs sometimes do not allot units promptly despite funds being remitted well before the cut-off time. They take refuge under a clause which requires them to allot units only ‘when funds become available for use’.

This is a very nebulous and one-sided clause and an investor can never prove when the funds ‘became available for use’ by the AMC. This applies to SIPs too. SEBI would do well to scrap such regulations.

V Vijaykumar

Pune