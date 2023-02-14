Another rate hike?

Apropos, ‘January inflation print above expectations,’ (February 14), a sharper-than-expected rise in retail inflation in January, driven by a big spike in prices of cereals and stickiness of “core inflation” has increased the chances of another round of rate hike by the RBI in the current cycle.

With core inflation expected to be stubborn in February and March as well, the repo rate, may see a similar increase either in April review or later.

More worryingly, rural retail inflation outpaced the general index and was higher at 6.85 per cent in January against 6% in urban areas. Consequentially, Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Piyush Goyal asked Food Corporation of India to open more procurement centres.

N Sadhasiva Reddy

Bengaluru

Cut excise on fuel

With reference to the Editorial “Price pangs” (February 14), even though the MPC has so far hiked the repo rate by 250 bps, prices of essential items after a decrease are again rising pointing to the inefficacy of the transmission of the hiked repo rate. Bank credit is expanding even at higher lending rates which in turn is pushing up the cost of investment. However, the deposit rates have not risen in sync with the repo rates and are defeating the objective of rate hikes.

The RBI must not look for further hikes in the repo rates but control money supply. The government must reduce excise on fuels, and also urge State governments to cut the taxes imposed through their budgets, particularly on essentials and pump price of fuels.

Inflation will come down if the government at the Centre and States abstain from acts of pushing up the costs of transportation.

VSK Pillai

Changanacherry

This refers to ‘CBDT notifies 6 income tax return forms for AY 2023-24’ February 14). That the CBDT has notified 6 ITR forms (w.e.f April 1, 2023) for various classes of taxpayers, as against the FM’s plan for ‘single common form’, has come as a big surprise. How could the CBDT afford to go against her wishes?

Why can’t a single (multi-purpose) ITR form be devised and introduced by the CBDT for the benefit of the tax filers? Introducing the new ITR forms at the advent of each financial year creates needless confusion.

Vinayak G

New Delhi

WPL auction

It refers to ‘WPL auction: At ₹3.4 cr, RCB’s pick Smriti Mandhana is most expensive’.

Five franchises opened their purses and hearts to shell out ₹59.5 crore to buy 87 players and Smriti Mandhana emerged the most expensive players from this inaugural auction.

Though ₹3.4 crore to Smriti may not look as astronomical in comparison to male players, but then IPL is a 15-year-old brand.

Hopefully once all stakeholders and fans embrace WIPL with the same amount of love and passion, we may see higher amounts being bid for women cricketers too in coming years.

Now all efforts should be to make WPL a bumper success by BCCI and all stakeholders.

Bal Govind

Noida