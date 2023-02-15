Cooling WPI

Wholesale price inflation cooled further in January to a two-year low of 4.73%, thanks to a slight decline in manufactured products’ price rise as well as fuel and power inflation, even as the pace of inflation in food and primary articles hardened sequentially.

January marks the eighth successive month of sequential moderation in the wholesale inflation, since it peaked at 16.63 per cent in May 2022.

The moderation was helped in no small measure by base effects as January 2022 had recorded a 13.7% surge in wholesale prices.

The higher this number is, the stronger the effect on consumer inflation. A reading that is stronger than forecast is generally supportive (bullish) for the rupee, while a weaker than forecast reading is generally negative (bearish) for the rupee.

CK Ramanathan

Ghaziabad UP

Banks and UPI

Apropos ‘How banks missed the UPI bus (February 15), it is really amazing that several banking transactions and other services being extensively used by the people reducing the number of direct transactions at banks.

Kudos to the NPCL for promoting different modes of payments such as the PhonePe, GooglePay, paytm etc.

As long as there is safety, security of funds and prevention of hacking, services are bound to increase for the reason of simplicity, efficiency and immediate effectiveness for the users.

Katuru Durga Prasad Rao

Hyderabad

With reference to ‘How banks missed the UPI bus’ (February 15), the ethos of banks had long been modelled, besides their prime function of lending, on low volume high value retail transactions. Before computerisation, banks were averse to low income accounts due to concerns over human resources needs. When digital tech was being rolled out, they continued to lag. The opening of crores of Jan Dhan accounts then stirred them, only enough to adopt minimal digital capacity.

The multitude of payment enablers would step in to tackle the spurt in demand in the high volume low value interface. Small and compact, they would leverage tech with innovation and acumen. It is strange that despite all these transactions being linked to bank accounts, banks are lagging on this digital conveyance of funds, that will keep increasing rapidly. There is a share for every one.

R Narayanan

Navi Mumbai

HAL and Air India

This refers to the reports on HAL getting orders for export of LCAs to three countries and Tatas finalising Air India-Airbus deal to acquire 250 planes (February 15). These are positive developments in the India growth story which would have received more media attention, but for the distractions caused by some unpleasant developments in the corporate sector, which hopefully will fade out sooner than later.

India has huge unexploited potential in defence industries and manufacture of aircraft. The other two sectors which can help India prosper faster are tourism and gold management. We have to shed the hesitant approach thrust upon by traditional reasons and move faster in these areas.

MG Warrier

Mumbai