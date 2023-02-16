Import imperatives

This refers to “India can’t be inward looking and disallow imports: FM (February 16). True, India is not in a position to reduce imports particularly of semiconductor chips for automobiles, raw materials and intermediaries for manufacture of medicines etc.

Chinese imports have continued despite the strained relations between the two nations. Atmanirbhar Bharat strategy must gradually cut imports by ramping up domestic production.

Even developed countries need imports. So a mix of imports and indigenous manufactures is the viable strategy.

O Prasada Rao

Hyderabad

Cut reliance on China

Considering the current economic scenario and the state of the manufacturing sector in India, imports of certain goods are important to keep the wheels of manufacturing sectors running smoothly.

Any blind curtailment of the imports could derail the country’s growth, which is doing better than other economies. Until the country becomes self reliant, which appears to be almost a distant possibility right now, imports play a critical role in manufacturing, especially in the MSME sector.

However, we need to rethink our strategy on where we source our imports from. It would be highly prudent from the economic as well as national security perspectives to curtail or at least scale down dependence on China for crucial imports.

Unfortunately, imports from China have been increasing in the recent years, in spite of China’s border transgressions by China, due to various reasons. The continued and increasing dependence for crucial imports on China has long-term deleterious consequences from both economic and strategic angles. Hence alternative sources for imports is a geostrategic necessity.

Kosaraju Chandramouli

Hyderabad

FM’s welcome move

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s view that self-reliance doesn’t mean that imports should be totally discouraged is welcome by all means.

It is clear that if imports can keep the wheels of domestic enterprises moving, then the government will give the nod for them.

Also, her advice that industry should be in constant touch with the government and provide inputs regarding the global market conditions is laudable. Be that as it may, the government’s proposal to enhance the capital expenditure this fiscal year is a calculated risk, as it may trigger inflation, albeit creating jobs.

S Ramakrishnasayee

Chennai

Air India: Taking wing

Air India is making a determined effort to once again rule the Indian skies. The huge order placed for new aircraft is the first step in trying to revive the pre eminent position of Air India among the Indian carriers.

However, with the cut throat competition in the skies, the task is not going to be easy. Already there are many complaints about the food served on the aircraft and the general lack of hygiene. The management needs to look into the complaints more seriously.

While safety is of paramount importance; it is pleasure of travelling on an Air India flight which would determine its future.

Anthony Henriques

Mumbai