Bank branch audit

This refers to ‘RBI circular on branch audit of PSBs causes disquiet’ (March 23). The RBI has stated that with effect from financial year 2024 it is open to PSBs to fix a business limit for hiring external audit agencies. This is unlike earlier periods where external auditors were appointed by the bank managements to audit the bank branches once the balance sheets and other returns were prepared by the branches. Of course, this system has certainly cost the banks.

But one important point here is, bankers by virtue of their businesses undertake many transactions, especially during year-end. It may also happen that securities loans, mortgage loans, etc., may not have been verified and cross-checked with government authorities. Therefore, banks should have external audit as far as possible to nip in the bud the problems, if any. Selecting quality audit agencies is of paramount importance for banks.

Katuru Durga Prasad Rao

Hyderabad

Save small water bodies

Apropos ‘Rejuvenate small water bodies’ (March 23), these are an important source of surface water storage. Most of the ponds and tanks in urban local bodies haven’t be de-silted for years, thereby making them less functional. Policymakers must take efforts in removing encroachments around the water bodies as also undertake cleaning, de-silting and de-weeding activities. The quality of water in these bodies must be monitored regularly. A separate tank may be built for religious/cultural festivities that require immersion.

P Sundara Pandian

Virudhunagar, TN

Japan-India ties

The recent quick visit of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to India, during which he underlined the importance his country attached to India in its foreign policy to promote global peace, stability and development, is nothing but an affirmation of the growing bonhomie between the two countries. As Japan holds the presidency of the G7 (group of rich countries) and India is at the helm of the G20, they have the onerous task of ensuring the developed and developing world remain firm in their commitment to a rules-based international order while calling out threats to it.

Though India is moving closer to the US, it is not yet ready to give up its historical strategic partnership with Russia despite its military aggression against Ukraine. While forging and strengthening its partnership with the US and its allies, including Japan, India cannot afford to shed its non-aligned approach guiding its stand on key geopolitical issues.

M Jeyaram

Sholavandan, TN

Millets to soldiers

This is with reference to ‘Army to add millets to soldiers’ rations to boost nutrition levels (March 23). This is a good decision by the Army. Healthy eating and a disciplined lifestyle are pre-conditions for good health. Of late, people have become more health conscious and are going back to their roots. Our ancestors were more healthy as there was no junk food at that time.

Farmers will find it beneficial to cultivate millets as, compared to rice and wheat, they require less water and other inputs such as pesticides and insecticides.

Army personnel have to work in harsh conditions, and they will need nutritious food to keep fit. Millets are a good source of proteins, fibre, vitamins, and minerals. Hence promoting millets will reduce our dependency on the import of nutritional food/cereals.

Veena Shenoy

Thane