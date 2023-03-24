Opposition peeve

Apropos ‘SC to hear on Apr 5 plea by 14 opposition parties against ‘misuse’ of central probe agencies’ (March 24), the reported fact that these Opposition political parties led by the Congress, are seeking ‘pre-and post-arrest’ guidelines to be followed by the central probe agencies such as the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate, has raised eyebrows.

It is for the competent courts of law alone to take ‘cognizance’ or otherwise of the investigative agencies’ findings based on the collected evidence presented before the courts of law and proceed further in such cases.

These central probe agencies scrupulously follow the ‘Standard Operating Procedure’ (SOP) before going ahead either at pre-arrest or at post-arrest stages in all such sensitive cases.

Anyway, since the apex court is now seized of this high profile matter, one genuinely hopes that various concerns of the aggrieved Opposition political parties would soon get addressed.

Vinayak G

New Delhi

Fed rate moves

Apropos ‘Fed’s mixed signal’ (March 24), the US Fed Reserve is confident of its banks in spite of the Silicon Valley Bank fiasco.

But inflation fears still dominate as the Fed raised rates by 25 bps and hence risking a recession.

The turbulence in financial markets after the SVB failure must also be weighing on the Fed’s mind. At this juncture, the RBI might want to push the pause button on rate hike to spur growth.

NR Nagarajan

Sivakasi

Tightrope walking

In the backdrop of collapse of three banks in the US and Credit Suisse, there was an expectation that the central banks may not persist with their monetary tightening measures and turn their focus towards addressing concerns over financial stability.

Belying that expectation, the European Central Bank raised the interest rates by 50 basis points while the US Fed hiked rates by 25 basis points, signalling their commitment to tame inflationary pressures. As things stand today, the central banks across the globe have to do a tight rope walk. While unleashing measures to rein in inflation in their economies, central banks cannot afford to turn a blind eye to challenges confronting their financial system.

As far as India is concerned, elevated core inflation remains a matter of grave concern. However, given the long lags in monetary transmission, the RBI can a pause on its rate hikes and wait for the full impact of the rate hikes to be felt across the economy while not making any compromises on preserving macro-economic stability.

M Jeyaram

Sholavandan (TN)

The jobs conundrum

With reference to the article ‘Job growth patchy across sectors’ (March 24), a rise in a country’s GDP may not necessarily increase job creation.

Hence, it is imperative that the government gives tax concessions and subsidies to firms which use labour-intensive technology.

With global headwinds, the government must take steps to avoid dependence on inputs from abroad and boost domestic production.

This will eventually lead to increase in employment opportunities, income and output in the economy.

S Ramakrishnasayee

Chennai