Relief for borrowers

The SC asked banks to give the borrower a hearing before declaring the account as fraudulent. But in fraudulent cases the borrower may not turn up personally but appoint an advocate to represent him. Thus the chance given to him for an appeal may not yield results.

While the apex court’s judgment is aimed at protecting the interests of borrowers, bankers are still assessing the fine print before deciding their next course of action. However, this judgement would delay the process of classifying them as wilful defaulters.

Bankers saddled with wilful default cases have better experience in dealing such cases. The judgment comes as a big relief to the borrowers. The apex court judgment will definitely delay the process of tagging somebody as fraud.

CK Subramaniam

Mumbai

No rules should be unfairly skewed towards any party, either borrower or lender. The Supreme Court’s judgment is indeed a setback for lenders.

Yes, when an account is classified as fraud, it leads to both civil and criminal consequences for the borrower but then lenders are not in a hurry to classify an account fraud until and they have sufficient evidence to prove it.

Default happens primarily due to two reasons, intention and capacity, if it is the latter then lenders have discussions with the borrower and provide some solution on restructuring etc., but if it is former then there is not much a lender can do.

Rules must not be too tight for lenders to make the whole lending environment suffocating.

Bal Govind

Noida

Breaching the limit

Apropos Editorial ‘Licence to scare’ (March 28), by virtue of having the right to freedom of speech, one can not go beyond limit. Rahul has many times breached the limit.

He does not realise that he represents a party which had been in power for long. His criticisms and comments target an individual by dragging names and surnames.

In the past, the court had disqualified many MPs on different occasions on different causes.

Congress has almost lost its individuality as an Opposition. Many regional parties hesitate to include Congress in forming an alliance which is very evident. Stemming the rot too appears to be very late.

RV Baskaran

Chennai

Hydrogen economics

Hydrogen as a fuel does have the highest specific energy. A domestic gas cylinder of 14.2 is hence equivalent to 4.7 kg of hydrogen.

At current cost ₹300/kg, it will cost ₹1,421 for the same energy output from a standard gas cylinder that is priced around ₹900 today.

More relevant, electrolysis of water to release hydrogen requires 50–55 kWh of electricity, which itself could be CO2 emitting and at no more than 70-80% efficiency on date, only to produce 1 kg of hydrogen of specific energy at 40 KWh. This will end up releasing CO2 and not getting that much GH.

Wind and solar energy must be pushed on a priority basis. Granted that cost of obtaining GH will come down in time, but so would of existing non- conventional electric power with dramatic advances in conversion technology. Why then this enthusiasm over an uneconomic conversion to GH?

R Narayanan

Navi Mumbai