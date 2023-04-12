Freedom at peril

This refers to your editorial ‘Freedom taken down’ (April 12). The latest guidelines regarding appointing a fact-checker under the new IT rules to determine what is false fake or misleading news is no doubt a worrying for press freedom.

As the Editors’ Guild of India has pointed out, this sets the ground for censorship because the fact finding unit has no governing mechanism or judicial oversight.

Hence the move blanks out the right to appeal and goes against the guidelines laid down by the Supreme Court in a case regarding taking down of content or blocking of social media news.

The government should not be playing the role of judge, jury and executioner without without scope for appeal. The present guidelines are nothing but censorship and curbs on the freedom of media. Hence the government should rethink about the guidelines.

TSN Rao

Hyderabad

Your Editorial about the amendment made by the Union Government in IT Act is timely. The amendment challenges the right to expression enshrined in the Constitution. The body to monitor fake news is not an independent one and lacks clarity and scope to challenge its verdicts in court of law.

It should be kept in mind that in earlier occasions also democracy suffered but survived with the timely and committed intervention of general public.

AG Rajmohan

Anantapur

Tracking lost mobiles

Apropos ‘Soon track your lost phone and prevent its misuse’ (April 12). It is really commendable that the Department of Telecommunications is evolving solutions to keep a track of lost mobiles.

Lakhs of mobile phones are being lost in the country every day and the police are unable to trace a majority of them.

If the department succeeds in getting proper IT related solutions it will certainly be beneficial to the real owners who have lost their mobile phones.

Katuru Durga Prasad Rao

Hyderabad

Adani’s ‘retail’ interest

It refers to the news report ‘Unfazed by Hindenburg report, retail investors go for Adani stocks’. It is baffling to learn that retail investors are playing with fire with Adani stocks as after January 24 the kind of volatility we have seen in Adani stocks is not normal.

Retail investors who are known to burn their fingers in stock markets, should have avoided investing in such volatile stocks. There are hundreds of other safer, growth-oriented stocks which could potentially give better returns to retail investors.

Some may argue that these stocks were available at cheaper price but then the risk associated is very high for retail investors.

Bal Govind

Noida

The China ‘headache’

Apropos ‘Aggressive China a big headache”(April 12).

Opening a Radar centre at Sri Lanka, objecting to Amit Shah’s visit to Arunachal and beefing up Chinese troops at Ladakh clearly show China’s agenda.

China’s defence budget is three times higher than India’s.

India must beef up its military presence on the border to keep China at bay.

NR Nagarajan

Sivakasi