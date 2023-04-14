Credit flow to MSMEs

This refers to ‘Credit Guarantee Fund Scheme raises ceiling for micro, small units’ (April 14).

The reforms made by the Credit Guarantee Fund Trust for Micro and Small Enterprises (CGTMSE) in raising the coverage from ₹2 crore to ₹5 crore per borrower, besides reducing the annual guarantee fee on an ascending slab basis, will enhance the flow of institutional credit to the micro and small enterprise segment, which is starving for institutional credit due to its inability to provide collateral to secure the loan.

While the majority of units in this segment are from the unorganised sector, they lack competitive efficiency in pricing and marketing of their products.

Most small units rely on private capital at exorbitant rates of interest rate, which not only eats into profitability but also drags them into debt traps. Banks and other financial institutions must shed their hesitation to fund these units.

VSK Pillai

Changanacherry, Kerala

Small units will gain

The decision of the Credit Guarantee Fund Trust to raise the ceiling coverage of MSMEs will motivate many units to carry on their businesses with more confidence and vigour. This apart, lenders need not file suits when there is a loan repayment default but can immediately lodge claims with the Credit Guarantee Fund Trust for 75-80 per cent of the amount in default admissible as per rules.

Katuru Durga Prasad Rao

Hyderabad

Exports below par

Apropos ‘Trade deficit at 3-month high in March as exports dip’ (April 14), it is a bit worrying that exports have been below par. There are several factors like global inflation, steady rise in interest rates and slowdown in the Western economies that have hit exports.

India is becoming a reliable and preferred trade partner for various countries, which is evident from the recently signed trade agreements with countries such as Mauritius, the UAE, and Australia and negotiations are in progress with major European countries including the UK, Canada, Bangladesh and Israel. India needs to redouble its efforts at Atma Nirbhar. As the Railways and National Highways have got a fillip in the recent years, the manufacturing sector needs to be further liberalised if the country is to become a $2 trillion economy.

RV Baskaran

Chennai

Retail investors hit

The Adani empire may survive the quake and the aftershocks caused by the Hindenburg Research report, but the issues flagged will stay with the investing public for a long time. Stock parking, that is, offshore funds and shells in the surreptitious possession of stocks in listed companies, apparently in flagrant violation of the rules, has been a reality glossed over until now. Some 30-47 per cent of the ‘Delivery Volume’ of stocks in stock parking entities is a fertile situation for circuitous trading and market manipulation. Business services companies act as global facilitators of the movement of funds and help launder money for the key perpetrators of the schemes through sham mutual funds. Suspicious foreign entities artificially inflate the volume and price of listed companies. Listed or soon to be listed companies made “sky-high valuations” and milked unsuspecting investors. Retail investors have lost thousands of crores of rupees investing in such stocks. Remember, all this happened in a bull market when the indices kept rising.

Haridasan Rajan

Kozhikode, Kerala