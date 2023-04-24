Carbon tax pain

Apropos ‘7 ways to ease impact of Carbon Border Tax’ (April 24), it is bit shocking to know the way the European Union (EU) is planning to levy Carbon Border Tax (CBT) on import of steel, aluminium, fertilizer, cement and hydrogen from developing countries from January 2026.

The worst affected country seems to be India where a CBT of $107 per tonne would be levied in the absence of an Emission Trading system. Assessing the impact of this tax is too complex as it is spread across nations and products.

Devising a WTO compatible retaliation mechanism would be the best option for India as it did against the US, when it imposed import duties on Indian steel and aluminium.

Also, the Centre needs to revise and reframe the respective FTA agreements with EU countries.

RV Baskaran

Chennai

Retrograde act

The Tamil Nadu government’s amendment to the Factories Act, 1948, to exempt industries from the present norms on maximum work hours, holidays, and overtime wages as defined in the Act is retrograde.

The opposition to the amendment by parties across the political spectrum, including the allies of the ruling DMK, is wholly justified.

While State Industries Minister Thennarasu sought to justify the amendment by saying that many foreign companies investing in the State, particularly in the electronics sector, demand flexibility in the working hours and that workers have a choice, the reality is that it could end up as an anti-labour measure impacting the physical and mental health of workers.

The hard-fought right to eight-hour work cannot be allowed to be sacrificed at the altar of corporate profits. It is time the government withdraws the amendment to the Factories Act in deference to the wishes of the working class.

M Jeyaram

Sholavandan (TN)

India-Pakistan ties

This is with reference to the article ‘India-Pakistan ties on the mend’. It is high time that Pakistan forged cordial relations with India. Sharing a similar culture, economic conditions, both nations must work with each other.

Boosting ties would spur the tourism sector, especially in the border States. Secondly, peace in the region will also boost exports from these States and create jobs.

We cannot have economic growth if the people are not secure and militancy is not controlled.

With peace, Indian investors will find opportunities to invest in Pakistan and vice versa.

Veena Shenoy

Thane

Raise number of LS seats

Apropos the article “Why not two MPs per constituency?” (April 24), the idea of two MPs per constituency may prove to be counterproductive. There will be an unhealthy tussle between the two “representatives” with neither doing anything for the constituency.

The runner-up would always try to upstage the winner, at the expense of the people’s interests.

It would be more logical to divide each constituency into two constituencies and double the increase the strength of the Lok Sabha seats.

To solve the “representation problem”, the law may be amended to hold a “second and final” election between the winner and the runner up. However, the “representation problem” is not exactly an issue, as an elected MP represents the entire electorate and not just the people who had voted the winner.

Kosaraju Chandramouli

Hyderabad