Realpolitik with China

With reference to the article ‘It’s pointless to alienate China’ ( April 25), one tends to endorse author’s views that despite its long-standing border dispute, India must deepen economic ties with China as it has much to gain.

He also quite aptly argues that robust military response to Chinese aggression, some deft diplomacy and forging of critical partnerships with the West without annoying Russia, have kept the Chinese under check while calling for a boost in economic ties with it by quoting some vital Indo-China trade data vis-a-vis its similar relations with ASEAN, EU, America, and Japan.

Notably, China too, like the rest of the world sees India’s rising and more youthful population as a promise and business opportunity. So why let go such a golden opportunity which could also ensure India’s faster economic growth. Mind you, adoption of some ‘straightjacketed’ policy stance on this count could turn out to be highly counterproductive in the long run.

Vinayak G

New Delhi

RBI’s priorities

This refers to the article ‘The RBI has to reconcile several objectives’ (April 25). To spur growth, RBI has to nudge a soft interest regime, besides following an accommodative stand as well.

However, to control inflation, the RBI has no other alternative but to hike policy rates. The prevailing lending rates are on the higher side, which is hurting both consumers and businesses.

But despite this demand for credit is expanding. As a result of the robust recovery of the bad loans, improvement in the quality of assets and capital adequacy banks are in a good position to lend.

The RBI has a tough balancing act of controlling inflation and boosting growth.

VSK Pillai

Changanacherry

Crippling petro taxes

The article ‘The RBI has to reconcile several objectives’ (April 25) suggests increasing Held-to-Maturity (HTM) limits further so that banks continue to buy government bonds without pressure on their profitability.

India must learn lessons from the recent bank failures caused by high holding under the HTM category.

The need of the hour is to control price rise caused by unjustified taxation, especially on petroleum products, which has cascading effects, especially on input costs.

Let us, on an experimental basis, do away with the tax on petroleum so that its price would naturally be market-driven.

PD Sankaranarayanan

Kumaramputhur Chunkam (Kerala)

US Fed imperatives

This refers to “Why the Fed is right in hiking rates” (April 25). The dollar is passing through one of its most challenging phases which could be attributed to several factors. US sanctions are counterproductive as being proved by sanctions on Russia.

This had severely impacted the dollar’s strength. Added to it is the waning appetite for dollar as countries are bringing down dollar assets in their reserves.

Countries talking in terms of usage of bilateral currencies in trade proves to be another dampener. Inside US, inflation ruling at 6 per cent is posing a challenge. Also domestically the US is facing huge trade deficit with its major trading partners.

So the Fed now has no option but to hike policy rates to protect the dollar. Also the collapse of SVB and Signature Bank are due to the failure of internal risk management teams to monitor asset-liability mismatches (especially the former) rather than Fed rate hikes.

Though in near future it is difficult to replace the dollar in the global arena, nevertheless US policy makers need to keep an eye on the external sources of the dollar’s strength and should not embark upon self-destructing moves which could undermine its strength in the long run.

Srinivasan Velamur

Chennai