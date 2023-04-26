The IT evolution

The evolution of information technology has been one of infinite opportunities and thus exponential growth. What started as a modest 2K poser for the sector at the turn of the century has led to ChatGPT in just over two decades.

The speed of data transmission is already into 6G.

Covid brought on a sea change within an year on technology support at workplaces, to set up an entirely new module for working.

Despite the slowdown post the Russia-Ukraine war, IT sector will turn around and come up remarkable solutions.

R Narayanan

Navi Mumbai

No cake walk for Congress

With reference to ‘Congress is winning 100 per cent: Siddaramiah’ ( April 26), while the Congress may be hoping to cash in on the desertions in the BJP and the caste arithmetic being in its favour but it may be too early to draw such conclusions.

Moreover, Siddaramiah cannot be sure of becoming CM, even if he wins, given his persisting feud with the party’s top leader DK Shivkumar, in this key Southern state. It’s a different matter that their recent public posturing could be aimed at conveying that ‘all is well’ between them.

However, Siddaramiah’s claim that Congress is going to form a government on its own, could hardly be taken at face value. The Congress is also beset with simmering discontent owing to denial of tickets to some leaders.

Though the Congress may try to encash on anti-incumbency sentiments, if the party largely relies on Rahul Gandhi for electoral campaigning, it would be advantage BJP.

SK Gupta

New Delhi

Safety of Indian banking

This refers to the report ‘Indian banking system less prone to SVB-kind of episodes: FinMin report’ (April 26). The report is comforting and a recognition of RBI’s role in keeping vigil and maintaining its regulatory and supervisory machinery well updated to meet new challenges.

This also points to the need to strengthen RBI which is burdened with several responsibilities additional to its core central banking functions.

Historically RBI has been playing an important role ensuring banking institutions play their role in fostering economic development.

More legislative support for regulating and supervising non-banking financial institutions and better coordination among States for handling cooperatives are areas where the Centre can help RBI.

MG Warrier

Mumbai

IT sector woes

IT companies have enjoyed a long run of dominance in the services sector. Mouth-watering packages and prospects of rapid promotion ensured that the best brains in the country were attracted to this sector.

However, nothing lasts forever. The industry which was dong very well during the Covid times, is now facing problems with even the best of them opting for lay-offs.

This state of affairs will not last long and an upturn is imminent. Meanwhile those in this sector would do well to upgrade their skills in order to deal with newer challenges posed by Artificial Intelligence.

Anthony Henriques

Mumbai