A bad idea

Apropos the Editorial ‘Increasing working hours to attract investment is a bad idea’ (April 27), it is right in saying that there can be no humanitarian or economic case for pushing a worker beyond his or her physical or mental limits.

In fact, its idea of employing the optimum number of workers and skilling them by investing in technology, as a prelude to raising the industrial production, deserves to be fully appreciated by the Tamil Nadu govt. Putting these amendments on hold is only a temporary reprieve.

The TN government seems to have taken a leaf out of the Karnataka government’s move which was made to make the State an attractive investment destination. But adverse impact cannot be emphasised enough.

Kumar Gupt

Panchkula (Haryana)

Pressure on workers

This refers to the Editorial, “Factories, not sweatshops” (April 27). Trade unionism and the collective bargaining of workmen systematically improved the working environment which in turn had a great impact on the political, social and economic life of the country.

The shift from manufacturing to service sector and the cost cutting measures adopted is putting huge pressure on the present work force.

Additionally, the global uncertainties and the resultant flexible hire and fire policies of the employers are adding to the miseries of workers.

States must consider workers as pillar of growth and to bring more categories of workforce under the regulatory purview to protect the rights and social security.

Sitaram Popuri

Bengaluru

Lacking in empathy

The proposal to increase the working hours to 12 lacks reasoning and empathy for the employees. When all Saturdays and second and fourth Saturdays (in case of banks) were made holidays the number of working hours lost was loaded on other working days and already the strain is more than adequate.

This system has settled well and benefitted in terms of energy saving and cutting of other costs like transportation. However, 50 per cent increase in working hours will be disastrous in terms of employee health, efficiency and administrative issues.

Employees having health issues and women workers will find it difficult to adjust to the timings. International investors cannot be attracted merely by increasing working hours. What is required is improvement in work culture, faster clearances, availability of power, law and order. The costs of 12 hours work will outweigh benefits.

M Raghuraman

Mumbai

Population dynamics

With reference to the article ‘India’s population growth: Boon or bane?’, the picture is muddled. We will have to generate huge resources to meet the needs of the growing population and we will have to generate significant employment, improve education and health standards.

But the biggest plus is that globally we will have the largest youth population which can be a big asset. The importance of Skill India has increased manifold and both the Centre and States will have to work together.

Internet must reach to the remote corners of the country so that Digital India can be leveraged to the maximum and to benefit all people.

If we can keep the unemployment rate minimum and raise literacy rate significantly, then we can turn this into our advantage. Last but not least we will have to use our natural resources as judiciously as possible.

Bal Govind

Noida