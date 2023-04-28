Banks’ fintech cues

Apropos ‘Expanding the contours of banking sector’ (April 28), the author’s suggestion to follow the footprints of the new age fintech companies, especially in lending does not appear to be a protective and safeguarded process.

With the leverage of technology, present day banking has come a long way. Retail lending of banks is made simpler and quicker. Aspirations of NewGen borrowers are met through many tech products available online. Unlike the Fintech companies, requests for loan sanctions from PSBs will be subjected to several review and scrutiny including risk assessments.

Visiting the branches physically for day-to-today transactions are now hassle-free. All PSBs have their own tech products ranging from NetBanking, Mobile Banking, eKYCs, statements online and what not. So it is naive to say that the banking sector does not have any roadmap to play.

RV Baskaran

Chennai

Attitude does matter

This refers to the article “Disabled need legal aid” (April 28). The well-intentioned suggestion to make the teaching of disability law in law colleges compulsory will only serve the purpose partially.

While it will facilitate awareness about the rights of persons with disabilities (PWDs), in courts it may be a different story. Legal fees will weigh in the minds of lawyers. Their appearance in courts will depend on how much they will consider it necessary to help the PWDs as a social responsibility of the legal profession. Compassion for the PWDs is the quality they will need.

Besides, incentivising such lawyers by way of fee supplementation and income tax benefits might ease the situation.

YG Chouksey

Pune

Russian oil imports

The news report on India being the largest importer of crude from Russia (April 28) may not benefit the public. True, India leveraged the Ukraine war and subsequent developments to its advantage without heeding to the US and EU sanctions. Rupee transactions and leveraging the price advantage was a welcome move.

But it is the private players that are benefiting from this. The common public have hardly reaped any benefit. The petrol and diesel prices have not been hiked, thanks to the elections. Let the benefit of crude import from Russia be passed on to the common man also.

AG Rajmohan

Anantapur

Coffee crop already hit

Apropos ‘After delay, key coffee regions start receiving rains’ (April 27) is no news to rejoice.

Timely Blossom and back-up showers are basic necessities mainly for Robusta coffee plants to sustain healthy vegetative growth and eventual coffee yield.

A delay of nearly two months followed by scorching heat has caused excessive wilting of plants, and this damage may be compounded by delayed rains. Even artificial irrigation has not helped much due to depleted groundwater levels.

The only way forward is interim crop insurance for coffee failing which small and medium farmers may face total economic wipe-out next year.

Rajiv Magal

Halekere Village, (Karnataka)