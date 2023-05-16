Locking horns over power

This refers to ‘Power tussle for CM seat continues in Karnataka’ (May 16). While Siddaramaiah may be having the upper hand with a significant chunk of the party legislators lobbying his case, KPCC Chief DK Shivakumar, another key contender for the CM’s post, remains stubborn on this count. What else can explain Shivakumar reportedly claiming that it’s not an ancestral property which could be shared between the two.

The Congress party’s top brass (read: Sonia Gandhi) will probably ask him to quickly fall in line more so when he is currently facing a money-laundering probe by the Enforcement Directorate.

The ongoing power struggle should have been amicably resolved by the duly elected party president Kharge himself instead of knocking the doors of 10 Janpath, New Delhi.

SK Gupta

New Delhi

Start-ups need support

This refers to ‘A leg-up for start-ups’ (May 16). The steady erosion in the flow of funds into start-ups based in India, largely due to the crisis now afflicting the US banking system, is a cause for greater concern. As one of the vibrant sectors with ample potential in terms of employment generation and enabling the country to position itself as a force to reckon with in the global knowledge economy, start-ups cannot be left to fend for themselves.

With investments by private equity and venture capital investors in Indian start-ups on the decline, both the Central and State governments have the onerous responsibility to provide the needed policy support not only to ensure they stay afloat but also pave the way for their sustainable growth.

M Jeyaram

Sholavandan, TN

Caregiving as a profession

This refers to ‘Bridging the care deficit’ (May 16). After the disintegration of the joint family concept and the increase in the number of women joining the workforce, there has been a tacit recognition that several chores traditionally done by ladies have become ‘jobs’ to be done against remuneration.

Thus child care, cooking and other household work including caregiving have become professions accepted by those who are less fortunate to get employed on the strength of educational qualifications. The need of the hour is to recognise these work areas as ones requiring respective skills and build local pools of skilled workers.

MG Warrier

Mumbai

Exercise due diligence

A working woman’s life is indeed a very difficult one. Playing the role of an office worker and homemaker is bound to take its toll. And so, comes the role of what we call, caregivers. But this again is fraught with fears. Will the caregivers carry out their responsibility sincerely? Can they be trusted? There are so many fears that cloud the mind and of course not without reason. The global demand for professional caregivers may be rising but there is a need to have checks and balances in place.

Melville X D’Souza

Mumbai

GST challenge

Apropos ‘Drive against fake GST registration kicks off today’ (May 16). The huge gap between the amount declared and recovered mandates stringent action against the culprits. However, the stand-off between a few States and the Centre on GST is worrying. Unless States lead in the drive to recover GST and act against fake traders, it is difficult to expect much progress.

Rajiv Magal

Halekere Village, Karnataka