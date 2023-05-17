Artificial sweetners

Apropos ‘Non-sugar sweeteners do not control weight or cut NCD risks, warns WHO’ (May 17), it has been known for long that these artificial sweeteners, touted as “healthy” alternatives to sugar, can cause more damage to health than the sugar itself. The World Health Organisation has clarified that these alternative sweeteners can actually increase the risk of diabetes and heart disease.

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) should take appropriate steps to inform and warn the public about the adverse effects of the non-sugar sweeteners on health.

Clear and visible labelling should be prescribed for all products containing these harmful sweetening ingredients. The labels should also carry a warning that they could have harmful effects on health. Also, the advertising of these products may be banned, just as in the case of tobacco products.

Kosaraju Chandramouli

Hyderabad

Expected credit loss

This is with reference to ‘Banks seek more time from RBI to meet ECL provisioning norms’ (May 17). This new concept of ‘expected credit loss’ will further provide more data on the actual status of financial affairs of banks. The economy suffered a major setback because of the Covid pandemic and manufacturing and service sectors have not fully rebounded, and there are still delays in repayment of bank loans. While banks already make provision for bad assets in their books of accounts every year, adding ECL provisions will further reduce their earnings. Though the concept is useful for maintaining and monitoring the viability of banks, this is not the right time to introduce it.

Katuru Durga Prasad Rao

Hyderabad

Conserve water

The evocative sketch by Ravikanth in ‘Pocket’ (May 17), indicating the depleting water reserves, is timely and provokes concern. The sweltering heat conditions across the country and the resultant increase in the expenditure on sourcing and extraction of water, will have a debilitating impact on the economy.

Timely measures need to be taken to address global warming and its deleterious effects on the ecological balance and livelihood of all habitats.

Sitaram Popuri

Bengaluru

GST revenue

This refers to ‘The drive to check fake GST invoices, registrations’ (May 17). One of the basic concepts of GST is to create a chain of surveillance with the interlocking of a transaction by input tax credit from which no party can de-connect.

For greater security, e-invoices are generated to ensure the transaction is bona fide. In spite of this if unscrupulous people produce fake invoices, it means there are still loopholes in the system.

The government must expedite the drive to book the fake billers and plug such loopholes which are causing tax revenue loss.

NR Nagarajan

Sivakasi, TN

Karnataka elections

A British newspaper article on the Karnataka Assembly election was headlined: ‘India’s Congress Party defeats Narendra Modi’s BJP in Karnataka state elections’. These words speak volumes of how Modi-centric the BJP is. The party’s springboard for expansion in the South is in tatters now. People in the South are not for substituting Hinduism with Hindutva, nor are they for demonisation of Muslims. The Karnataka verdict is a message and a warning to divisive forces.

Haridasan Rajan

Kozhikode, Kerala